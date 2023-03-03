Happy Family Conditions Apply trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar play Gujarati couple you will fall in love with

Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni and Ayesha Jhulka have all come together for a comedy show, titled Happy Family: Conditions Apply. The fun trailer introduces all of them as part of a close knit dysfunctional Gujarati family - the Dholakias, which has four generations living under one roof, dealing with each other in their own unique and quirky ways. Also read: Ratna Pathak Shah says Deepti Naval didn't get her due

The trailer shows Ratna making an impact with her fun one-liners and shows Raj Babbar pulling her leg whenever he finds an opportunity. While one of their sons is living happily with them and his family, another son has tied the knot during his trip to Las Vegas. Their grandson and daughter-in-law are planning to move to a new flat and so to make them realise the importance of a joint family, they decide to go on a family trip. With too many comic situations in simple day-to-day settings, the trailer looks lit and promising of presenting a fun family entertainer.

Ratna Pathak Shah, who is once again playing a Gujarati on screen, said, “There is a certain joy in playing a character who is unabashedly herself. Hemlata Dholakia is a character who wears her heart on her sleeve, but is always ready with a sassy remark. She is unintentionally hilarious, honest to the point of being brash, but also fiercely protective of her family.”

Talking about returning with a new role, Raj Babbar said, “Comedy is not a genre I have often dabbled with. Happy Family: Conditions Apply is, in fact, my first out-and-out comedy, and that itself is what made me want to be a part of this series."

Talking about the show, he further added, "The series has everything that can be found in any regular family. There's drama, romance, fighting and making up, playfulness—all of which add to the hilarity of the series. It has been a genuine honour and pleasure to work with Aatish and JD and our exceptional cast, each of whom have done utmost justice to their characters. I’m looking forward to seeing how audiences across the world will react to my new avatar, and hope they enjoy meeting the Dholakias just as much as I enjoyed being a part of the Dholakia family.”

Created and directed by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia under the banner of Hats Off Productions, the series also stars Sanah Kapur, Meenal Sahu, Raunaq Kamdar, Ahaan Saboo, Swati Das, Kariuki Margaret Wanjiku, Paresh Ganatra, Pranoti Pradhan, Samar Vermani and Neha Julka among the ensemble cast. The 10-episode series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 10 with four episodes, followed by two new episode releasing every Friday until March 31.

