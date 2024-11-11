Prateik Babbar recalls using drugs at 13 because of family complications, says 'it affected relationships'

Prateik Babbar recently opened up about going through drug addiction as a teenager. The actor said that because of his complicated family situation, he got used to substance abuse when he was 13 years old. Prateik, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, admitted that using drugs at a young age affected his relationships. (Also read: Prateik Babbar says Smita Patil was untrained during Manthan: 'Will never stop striving to be just like her') Prateik Babbar recently said that he got addicted to drugs as a teenager.

Prateik Babbar on substance abuse as a teenager

Prateik, while clarifying rumours that he started using substances after entering Bollywood, stated, “For many years, I’ve been speaking about this, but, that story has ended now, and we’ve moved forward. People think, ‘Oh, he entered films, got fame and money, and then started taking drugs.’ No, that’s not true. My drug use began when I was thirteen or twelve-and-a-half years old. It wasn’t because of the film industry. Unfortunately, I had a different kind of upbringing, and my family situation was a bit complicated, because of which, I started using drugs. It’s not that fame and money in films led me to it— I had already started using drugs then.”

He further said, “And yes, it did affect me, and still does, especially in relationships. Drugs are associated with trauma. As long as that trauma isn’t settled, it will continue to impact relationships and other areas of life. But there comes a time when you have to work to make things better, which I’ve been doing for many years. My fiancée has been helping me improve in many ways. We’re helping each other grow. That’s life.”

Prateik Babbar's acting journey

Prateik made his acting debut with Abbas Tyrewala's Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na starring Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles. He later featured in Hindi films such as Dhobi Ghat, Dum Maaro Dum, Aarakshan, Baaghi 2, Mulk, Chhichhore, Mumbai Saga, India Lockdown and others.

Prateik Babbar's upcoming project

Prateik's romantic comedy Khwaabon Ka Jhamela was recently released on JioCinema. Danish Aslam directed the film, which also features Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait, Lillete Dubey, and others in pivotal roles.