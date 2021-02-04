Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of a box of Nutties chocolate. She also said how it had brought back memories from her childhood.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Reliving my childhood, uff yummm." She also wrote "suger rush" on the picture. The picture showed a person holding a box.

All through her pregnancy, Kareena has been staying busy with work, spending time with family and also going on a vacation. Her Instagram has many pictures of her shoots for a number of brands.

Kareena shared a picture of Nutties and said she was having a sugar rush.

Kareena has also socialized with friends and family through this period. Bonding with her girl gang and sharing a picture, she had written: "It’s been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings PS: #Fortune you have been kind #FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries." In the picture, we can see Karisma Kapoor, Amrita and Malaika Arora.

Prior to that around Christmas too she had shared pictures with family. Sharing one where most members of the Kapoor clan was present, she had written: "The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever... All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people..."

Kareena had stayed connected with her fans by sharing pictures from her holiday in Dharamshala with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur too. From lazy walks on the streets of Dharamshala to pottery-making session at Dharamkot with son Taimur, she shared them all.

Another matter that kept Kareena busy through the last few months was moving into her new home. She had even shared a picture and had written: "Door to new beginnings." Her sister Karisma too had shared a picture from the terrace and said: "New beginnings always special #specialevening #familylove."

In an interview to Times of India, Kareena's designer Darshini Shah talked about the house she has made for the family. ""Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. The new house has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way.

Like their Fortune Heights’ home, even their new house has a library, artworks, antiques, candles, a certain kind of furniture. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone."

