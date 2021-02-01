Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks out her trademark pout in latest 'kaftan series' post, see here
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, has shared new Instagram pictures, posing in her favourite outfit, the kaftan.
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared new pictures on Instagram, showing off her trademark pout and kaftan. Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child.
On Monday, she took to Instagram to share the new pictures, and wrote in her caption, "Instagram v/s Reality. PS: Kaftan and pouts continue no matter what the scene is." Kareena has become somewhat synonymous with kaftans, and for pouting in pictures.
Previously, she shared many posts with her 'kaftan series' hashtag. She'd once shared a post captioned, “Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries."
Kareena and Saif are parents to four-year-old son, Taimur. Their second child is due this month.
In an interview to Bombay Times, Kareena thanked Saif for the support that he has shown her through the pregnancy, especially when it comes to her decision to continue working through it. “I think that he does understand in a way, especially when it comes to working women — be it a mother, sister, wife or daughter. He understands and respects working women a lot," she said. "He gives us the space to do exactly what we want. I think a happy woman is the one who is doing what she loves the most. I am glad that he understands that, and I believe that it comes from his mother.”
Also read: Kareena Kapoor, expecting second child with Saif Ali Khan, cradles baby bump while doing yoga poses
Kareena will soon make her debut as an author with a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which will guide mothers-to-be and help them prepare for the months ahead.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mithila Palkar: Just because I work on digital doesn’t mean I don’t like to be seen on the 70mm screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muzamil Ibrahim: I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena breaks out her trademark pout in latest 'kaftan series' post, see here
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, has shared new Instagram pictures, posing in her favourite outfit, the kaftan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda drops adorable throwback pic with 'partner since 2000', Agastya
- Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, set sibling goals in this throwback picture, taken by Abhishek Bachchan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor struggles to fit into dress as her team tries to help, see photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea spotted at old gym she used to go to with Sushant, Showik shows thumbs-up
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, were spotted at the same gym she used to go to with her late boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone steps into February with a bright smile. See new pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s families shower love on baby Vamika. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut reveals why she 'compromises on self-respect' and uses Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra blesses baby Vamika, pours love on Anushka-Virat's picture
- Priyanka Chopra led Bollywood in blessing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter, whose name -- Vamika -- they revealed on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta: Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans spot young Hrithik Roshan in Tusshar's throwback birthday post for mom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya kisses diet goodbye on cheat day, gives a glimpse of 'pieces of my heart'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jackie Shroff's daughter says people take advantage of his biggest weakness
- Revealing her father's biggest weakness, Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna, has said that she 'can't stand it' when people take advantage of him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What does Vamika mean? Check out meaning behind her, other star kids' names
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox