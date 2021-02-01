IND USA
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child.
bollywood

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks out her trademark pout in latest 'kaftan series' post, see here

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan, expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, has shared new Instagram pictures, posing in her favourite outfit, the kaftan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
FEB 01, 2021

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared new pictures on Instagram, showing off her trademark pout and kaftan. Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child.

On Monday, she took to Instagram to share the new pictures, and wrote in her caption, "Instagram v/s Reality. PS: Kaftan and pouts continue no matter what the scene is." Kareena has become somewhat synonymous with kaftans, and for pouting in pictures.


Previously, she shared many posts with her 'kaftan series' hashtag. She'd once shared a post captioned, “Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries."

Kareena and Saif are parents to four-year-old son, Taimur. Their second child is due this month.

In an interview to Bombay Times, Kareena thanked Saif for the support that he has shown her through the pregnancy, especially when it comes to her decision to continue working through it. “I think that he does understand in a way, especially when it comes to working women — be it a mother, sister, wife or daughter. He understands and respects working women a lot," she said. "He gives us the space to do exactly what we want. I think a happy woman is the one who is doing what she loves the most. I am glad that he understands that, and I believe that it comes from his mother.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, expecting second child with Saif Ali Khan, cradles baby bump while doing yoga poses

Kareena will soon make her debut as an author with a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which will guide mothers-to-be and help them prepare for the months ahead.


Kareena Kapoor wished Amrita Arora on latter's birthday on Sunday.
Carry Minati has over 28 million subscribers on YouTube.
Actor Mithila Palkar recently starred in web film Tribhanga.
Actor-model Muzamil Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut with Dhokha in 2007.
Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother, Agastya Nanda, in the throwback picture.
Janhvi Kapoor shared behind-the-scenes pictures from a photoshoot.
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone looks pretty as ever in her new photo.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's family members also sent love to little Vamika.
Kangana Ranaut continued her tirade against Twitter.
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.
Neena Gupta says, “It’s a good thing that movies are releasing on OTT as many of them don’t find theatrical releases.”
Tusshar Kapoor's throwback picture has a Hrithik Roshan cameo.
Ananya Panday gave fans a glimpse into her Sunday binge.
Jackie Shroff poses with daughter Krishna.
Just like Vamika, these other stars kids also have beautiful names with interesting meanings behind them.
