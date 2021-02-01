Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks out her trademark pout in latest 'kaftan series' post, see here

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared new pictures on Instagram, showing off her trademark pout and kaftan. Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child.

On Monday, she took to Instagram to share the new pictures, and wrote in her caption, "Instagram v/s Reality. PS: Kaftan and pouts continue no matter what the scene is." Kareena has become somewhat synonymous with kaftans, and for pouting in pictures.





Previously, she shared many posts with her 'kaftan series' hashtag. She'd once shared a post captioned, “Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries."

Kareena and Saif are parents to four-year-old son, Taimur. Their second child is due this month.

In an interview to Bombay Times, Kareena thanked Saif for the support that he has shown her through the pregnancy, especially when it comes to her decision to continue working through it. “I think that he does understand in a way, especially when it comes to working women — be it a mother, sister, wife or daughter. He understands and respects working women a lot," she said. "He gives us the space to do exactly what we want. I think a happy woman is the one who is doing what she loves the most. I am glad that he understands that, and I believe that it comes from his mother.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, expecting second child with Saif Ali Khan, cradles baby bump while doing yoga poses

Kareena will soon make her debut as an author with a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which will guide mothers-to-be and help them prepare for the months ahead.





Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON