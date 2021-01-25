Kareena Kapoor, expecting second child with Saif Ali Khan, cradles baby bump while doing yoga poses
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, is keeping fit during her pregnancy through yoga. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her yoga session. Dressed in athleisure, she was seen flaunting her baby bump, as she did yoga poses.
In the first post, Kareena was seen wearing a pink sports bra and leggings with a matching jacket. “A little bit of yoga. A little bit of calm,” she captioned the pictures.
Another set of pictures had Kareena stretching. She wore a black long-sleeved crop top and leggings. “Current Mood: Stretched to the max!” she wrote.
Kareena, who is due next month, recently revealed the secret to looking ‘glamorous’ throughout her pregnancy. Responding to a question by an Instagram user about looking appealing with all the baby weight, she gave a shout-out to Poo, her iconic character from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham aka K3G.
“Because I'm P.H.A.T @freddy_birdy... don't you know?” Kareena told the user, referring to a dialogue from K3G in which P.H.A.T stands for Pretty Hot And Tempting.
Also see: Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal blushes as paparazzi call her ‘bhabhi’, he tells them ‘darr jayegi bechari’
Saif and Kareena are already parents to four-year-old Taimur. Like the last time around, she has been active throughout her pregnancy. She has shot for a number of ad campaigns as well as her chat show, What Women Want. She also wrapped up her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role.
Meanwhile, Kareena will soon make her debut as an author with a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which will guide mothers-to-be and help them prepare for the months ahead. A statement from the publisher said that it ‘will describe all the medical aspects of pregnancy with a focus on the mother and her symptoms, and include the actress’s tips on everything from managing morning sickness to pregnancy diet, exercise, wellness and preparing a nursery’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan's son Babil admits he saw 'nothing special' in dad's acting as a child
- Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, has said that he has no interest in doing films that make ₹100 crore but have no artistic value.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan flexes muscles in photos from haldi ceremony, poses with his squad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor cradles baby bump while doing yoga, reveals her 'current mood'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Deepika Padukone was left in tears on sets of Padmaavat, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee, Riteish aghast at Bombay HC's 'skin to skin' verdict on sexual assault
- Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, Shibani Dandekar, Raghu Ram, and others, have expressed their shock at the Bombay High Court's verdict that groping without 'skin to skin' contact isn't sexual assault.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riddhima wishes husband Bharat a happy anniversary with unseen wedding photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On two years of Manikarnika, Kangana says film 'broke my bones’ and many records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 years of Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh gives a sneak peek into making of the film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal blushes as paparazzi call her ‘bhabhi’
- Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal posed for pictures outside their wedding venue - The Mansion House in Alibaug - on Sunday night. Here is a video shared by a paparazzo online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sana Khan says her husband Anas Saiyad, mother feel she has put on weight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All details of Natasha-Varun wedding, Kangana clarifies 'crass' comment on Swara
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan takes to dance floor after wedding with Natasha, see inside videos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
30 years of Akshay Kumar: What makes him tick in every genre, here’s what makers say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun-Natasha wedding: Anushka, Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina wish newlyweds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans trend Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's then-and-now photo after their wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox