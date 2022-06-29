Pregnant Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja host Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor at their London home, treat them to grand lunch

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband-businessman Anand Ahuja hosted Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and their son Jahaan Kapoor at their Notting Hill home in London. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Maheep posted a string of pictures giving a glimpse of the grand lunch that Sonam and Anand prepared for them. She also dropped a post as the family members united at the couple's home. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor shares unseen pics from her baby shower in London)

In the first photo, Sonam, who is expecting her first baby with Anand Ahuja, was seen sitting on a couch next to Anand in their living room. Jahaan sat next to her, with his mother holding him as she sat next to him. Sanjay was seen posing for the camera as he sat next to Maheep.

Sonam wore a grey, maroon and black outfit, while Anand opted for an all-black ensemble. She sported a no-makeup look. Maheep was dressed in grey casuals, Sanjay Kapoor wore a white shirt, brown jacket and blue denims, while Jahaan sported a white T-shirt and pants. The room was lit with candles as well as lamps.

The next photo showed several desserts, including macaroons and tarts, laden on plates in a corner of a room. The area was decorated with plants and flowers. Maheep also gave a peek of the dining table decorated with flowers, as well as candles, and laden with plates. One of the pictures showed Sonam leaning towards Anand and smiling as he looked away with a smile.

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor visited Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in London.

Maheep shares several pictures on Instagram.

Maheep Kapoor also gave a peek at the cuisines they enjoyed and ended their meal with desserts and fruits. Sharing the pictures, Maheep wrote, "Afternoon with my beautiful niece, baby bump (red heart, nazar amulet emojis) and Anand #everydayphenomenal #Family (red heart emoji)." Sonam dropped several red heart emojis and Anand dropped hug emojis. Seema Kiran Sajdeh wrote, "Yummm."

A few months ago, Sonam and Anand announced that they are expecting their first child this year. The couple later came to India and travelled to Europe for their 'baby moon'. The actor recently celebrated her baby shower with Anand and many of their friends and family. Sonam and Ahuja married on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

Sonam will be next seen in the film Blind, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey. The movie is a remake of the same-named Korean film of 2011.

