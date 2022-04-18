Pregnant Sonam Kapoor channels Rihanna energy, poses in sheer outfit with baby bump; Samantha Ruth Prabhu is sighing

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who recently announced her pregnancy, on Monday shared new pictures from her latest photoshoot. Taking to Instagram, Sonam posted the photos as she posed in a sheer black outfit with matching heels. She also tied her hair back, wore makeup and large earrings. (Also Read | Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shares ‘dreamy’ snaps with Anand Ahuja, fans call them 'most beautiful couple'. See pics)

In one of the pictures, Sonam was also seen holding her belly. The actor posed with her hands on her hips in one of the photos. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Kaftan life with my (angel emoji) #everydayphenomenal @rheakapoor." Recently, singer Rihanna, who is also pregnant, was seen wearing a similar sheer black outfit.

Reacting to the post, her husband-businessman Anand Ahuja posted sparkles emojis. Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor dropped red heart emojis. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Sigh (red heart emoji)." Sonam responded with hugging face emojis.

While Athiya Shetty posted heart eyes emoji, Bhumi Pednekar dropped fire emojis. Sonam replied with red heart emojis. Fans also posted comments including "you are magic", "you are phenomenal", "amazing", "stunner" and "so beautiful".

Last month, Sonam announced her pregnancy with Anand on Instagram as she shared several pictures. She captioned the post, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support.

She had also added, “We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, Sonam had shared pictures, in ethnic wear, from a photoshoot. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a string of photos in an ivory-toned draped skirt saree, paired with a tube blouse. She complimented her outfit with heavy gold jewellery and finished the dramatic look with smokey eyes and naturally-styled long hair.

Meanwhile, Sonam will be next seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Blind. She last starred in the 2019 comedy The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.

