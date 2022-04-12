Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shares ‘dreamy’ snaps with Anand Ahuja, fans call them 'most beautiful couple'. See pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared pictures of herself with husband Anand Ahuja on Instagram. In the pictures, Sonam is seen posing with Anand, flaunting her baby bump. The couple had tied the knot in Mumbai in 2018. They announced their pregnancy last month. Also Read: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make first appearance since her pregnancy announcement, mom-to-be is all smiles. See pics

Sharing some news photos with Anand on her Instagram account on Tuesday, Sonam wrote, “Obsessed with you @anandahuja. #everydayphenomenal.”

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor, actor Tara Sutaria and Sophie Choudry dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One fan wrote, “How beautiful.” Another one said, “the most beautiful couple," while many dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section. One person commented, “These pics look dreamy.”

In March, Sonam took to Instagram to share a few pictures with husband Anand Ahuja and announced her pregnancy. In the photos, she was seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.” Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018. She is the eldest daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Ever since her wedding, Sonam had to refute pregnancy rumours multiple times. After fresh rumours surfaced in July last years, Sonam shared a boomerang video in which she was seen drinking a hot drink. She captioned the post, "Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period..." Also Read: Pregnant Sonam Kapoor gets family's love on new photoshoot: Anand Ahuja calls her a portrait, Rhea says 'desi Aphrodite'

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor, in which she actor starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. She then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which released on Netflix in 2020.

