Preity Zinta exudes ‘mommy vibes’ as she snuggles up to one of her twins, Dia Mirza sends love. See photo

Preity Zinta cuddled one of her twins in a new selfie. She dressed up the baby in warm knitwear and wore a green turtleneck sweater herself. She also wrapped a shawl around herself and the little one. “Mommy vibes,” she wrote, sharing the photo on Instagram. The image did not reveal the face of the baby.

Dia Mirza, Seema Khan and Mukesh Chhabra, among others, dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans, too, showered love. “I am so happy for you, the cutest mom ever,” one wrote, while another called the picture ‘so precious’. One fan commented, “Super, super beautiful. Motherhood sure is putting a glow to your happiness.” Another said that she looked angelic: “Looking Apsara-ish as ever Mrs Goodenough @realpz.”

Last month, in an Instagram post, Preity shared the good news - that she and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed a baby boy and a girl via surrogacy. “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family,” she said.

“We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia,” she added, along with hashtags including ‘gratitude’.

Preity was last seen in a special episode in the sixth season of the American show Fresh Off The Boat alongside Vir Das. She has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than two decades. Her filmography includes hits such as Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara.

