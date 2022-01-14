Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra wear their Miss India sashes with pride in throwback gem: ‘Hearts full of dreams’

Dia Mirza took a trip down memory lane and struck throwback gold on Thursday. She shared a priceless moment on Instagram from around the time of the Miss India pageant in 2000, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta, along with herself.

“Throwing it back to the year 2000 with @priyankachopra @larabhupathi,” Dia captioned her Throwback Thursday post. Lara checked into the comments section and wrote: “Three girls with a heart full of dreams and each other to lean on!” In 2000, Lara was crowned Miss Universe and Priyanka won the Miss World title while Dia Mirza was Miss Asia Pacific. All three of them made their Bollywood debuts soon after.

In the throwback gem, Priyanka, Lara and Dia are colour coordinated in black as they pose wearing their respective pageant sashes.

In 2019, Lara had shared a then-and-now post, tagging Priyanka and Dia, featuring a moment from the Miss India 2000 pageant. “I had posted the above picture a while ago but came across this edit on Instagram and really loved it! THEN & NOW! Coming up to 20 years you guys @diamirzaofficial @priyankachopra! I love you both loads. So happy we’ll always have this that ties us together! One for the Motherland!” she had written.

Last year, Priyanka met Lara and her daughter Saira in New York and shared a post about ‘friendship’: “21 years and counting... friendships that can pick up at any given time. Lara Dutta and her most shining star. Saira you're definitely your mum's daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories.”

In December last year, Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 title, bringing the crown to India for the first time after Lara Dutta. Priyanka, Dia and Lara showered her with congratulatory messages.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra has a cheeky reply when asked about starting a family: ‘We're not too busy to practise’

Priyanka, who stars in the recent release The Matrix Resurrections, has projects such as Text For You, Citadel and Jee Le Zaraa lined up. Dia, who became a mother last year, was last seen in the film Thappad. Lara's recent acting outings include the web-shows Hiccups and Hookups and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON