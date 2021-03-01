Preity Zinta misses husband Gene Goodenough on anniversary: ‘Cannot believe we clocked a decade together’

Preity Zinta is missing Gene Goodenough on their fifth wedding anniversary. o To mark the milestone, she dedicated a romantic Instagram post to him, in which she said that he is the reason she gets distracted by her phone, and ends up walking into a pole.

“Happy Anniversary my love. You’re the reason I look down at my phone and smile and then walk into a pole. Cannot believe we clocked a decade together. How time flies ... Miss you .... Wish you were here. #5years #Happyanniversary #Hubby #Love #29feb #ting,” she wrote, sharing a throwback picture with her husband.

While Preity and Gene have been married for five years, they have been together for a decade. She first met him in Los Angeles.

Preity and Gene got married on February 29, 2016, in a secret ceremony in the US, which was attended by only a few friends and family members. The news was confirmed only when Sussanne Khan posted a picture on Instagram.

Last month, Preity was in Chennai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions. She is the co-owner of the Punjab Kings team, earlier named Kings XI Punjab. She bought a rookie player named Shahrukh Khan, much to the amusement of fans, who flooded the internet with Veer-Zaara jokes. Shah Rukh Khan, her Veer-Zaara co-star, is the co-owner of the rival IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Preity has starred in a number of successful films, including Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. In 2013, she turned producer with Ishkq in Paris, in which she also starred. However, the film fared poorly at the box office.

In 2018, Preity made a comeback after several years with the much-delayed Bhaiaji Superhit. The film, which also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade, was a box office dud.