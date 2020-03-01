Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough celebrate leap year wedding anniversary: ‘It feels like yesterday’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 11:29 IST

Actor Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough celebrated their wedding anniversary on leap year and shared an update with followers on Instagram. With a photo of two of them, Preity wrote, “Happy Anniversary my darling It’s been 4 years & it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon & back #Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting.”

Preity and Gene got married on February 29 in a secret ceremony. The ceremony happened in the presence of only a few friends and family members in the US. The news was confirmed only when Sussanne Khan and Surily Goel posted a picture on Instagram. While Preity decided to keep quiet, congratulations started pouring in from her friends like Kabir Bedi, Sushmita Sen and Farah Khan Ali.

The actor later revealed, “I met Gene in Santa Monica in Los Angeles. Then we dated for five years and we finally got married,” adding, “I am not going to tell you the details.”

She also told a magazine later, “The attention I get in India is very awkward for Gene. He’s very chilled-out and he’s not used to such huge crowds. And when his pictures come up with me on Instagram, there are comments like, ‘Why doesn’t he smile?!’ (Laughs) Poor guy! He’s not the monkey in the circus na, it’s not his deal. But the last time he came, we went for two days to Salman’s (Khan) farm (in Panvel) and it was the best time for us. Gene and Salman get along very well and it was just us… Salman, his mum (Salma) and the two of us. Gene told me later that it was his best trip ever! He likes the fact that people in India are close. When his parents were here for our wedding, Shah Rukh (Khan) and Salman went and spoke to them and he loved that!”

The actor has largely stayed away from films for the last few years. Bhaiaji Superhit, co-starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade, was her last release. The 2018 film marked a comeback of Preity after a 7-year hiatus from films. The actor was also seen in Fresh Off the Boat spin-off, Magic Motor Inn.