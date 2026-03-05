Preity Zinta shares Holi moments after ‘stressful’ trip, says she’s grateful to be back home amid US-Iran conflict
Preity Zinta expressed relief at returning to Mumbai after a stressful overseas trip amid US-Iran tensions. She shared Holi celebrations with loved ones.
Actor Preity Zinta recently opened up about a difficult travel experience, revealing that she felt relieved to return safely to Mumbai after what she described as a stressful journey from overseas amid the current US-Iran conflict. The actor shared her thoughts in an Instagram post while also giving fans a glimpse of her Holi celebrations with family and friends.
Preity is grateful for celebrating Holi in stressful times
Along with her message, Preity posted a series of photographs from the festival. The images captured cheerful moments as she celebrated Holi with loved ones, surrounded by bright colours and festive smiles. In the pictures, the actor appeared relaxed and happy, enjoying the celebrations after returning home.
In her caption, Preity spoke about the relief she felt at being back in India and able to celebrate the festival with those close to her. She also reflected on the difficult circumstances many people around the world are currently facing.
“So grateful to be back home in Mumbai after a very stressful trip from across the world. Even more grateful to be safe & to be able to celebrate Holi. It’s been a rough couple of weeks for people around the world and my heart and prayers are for all those people that are suffering and away from their families and in need of security, food, love and warmth. I pray to God to look after all of you. Happy Holi to all my fellow Indians and to everyone else celebrating Holi,” she wrote, adding that she hopes those in need find safety, support and warmth. Preity ended her note by wishing everyone celebrating the festival a happy Holi and sending “love and light” to her followers.
Earlier, the actor had also shared another festive post featuring herself and her husband Gene Goodenough, both covered in bright Holi colours. In that post, she extended her wishes to fans and hoped their lives would always be filled with happiness and joy.
Preity's upcoming film project
On the professional front, Preity is set to return to the big screen with the upcoming period drama Lahore 1947, scheduled to release on August 13. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh and Karan Deol.
The project’s music has been composed by A R Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The film marks Preity’s return to cinema after a long gap and has generated considerable anticipation among her fans.
About US-Iran conflict
The current tensions between the United States and Iran escalated in late February 2026 after the US, along with Israel, carried out air and missile strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, saying the operation aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear programme. Iran responded by launching missiles and drones toward Israeli targets and US-linked positions in the Middle East, triggering days of military exchanges and raising fears of a wider regional conflict. The escalation has also disrupted travel and global trade routes in the region, particularly around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes.
