Preity Zinta shares Holi moments after ‘stressful’ trip, says she’s grateful to be back home amid US-Iran conflict

Actor Preity Zinta recently opened up about a difficult travel experience, revealing that she felt relieved to return safely to Mumbai after what she described as a stressful journey from overseas amid the current US-Iran conflict. The actor shared her thoughts in an Instagram post while also giving fans a glimpse of her Holi celebrations with family and friends. Preity Zinta shared pictures with husband Gene Goodenough and other family members.

Preity is grateful for celebrating Holi in stressful times Along with her message, Preity posted a series of photographs from the festival. The images captured cheerful moments as she celebrated Holi with loved ones, surrounded by bright colours and festive smiles. In the pictures, the actor appeared relaxed and happy, enjoying the celebrations after returning home.

In her caption, Preity spoke about the relief she felt at being back in India and able to celebrate the festival with those close to her. She also reflected on the difficult circumstances many people around the world are currently facing.

“So grateful to be back home in Mumbai after a very stressful trip from across the world. Even more grateful to be safe & to be able to celebrate Holi. It’s been a rough couple of weeks for people around the world and my heart and prayers are for all those people that are suffering and away from their families and in need of security, food, love and warmth. I pray to God to look after all of you. Happy Holi to all my fellow Indians and to everyone else celebrating Holi,” she wrote, adding that she hopes those in need find safety, support and warmth. Preity ended her note by wishing everyone celebrating the festival a happy Holi and sending “love and light” to her followers.