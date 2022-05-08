Preity Zinta shares pic of twins Jai and Gia on their first Mother's Day: 'Beginning to understand what motherhood is'

Actor Preity Zinta on Sunday shared a picture featuring her mother Nilprabha Zinta and her twins--son Jai Zinta Goodenough and daughter Gia Zinta Goodenough. They celebrated the children's first Mother's Day together. Taking to Instagram, Preity dropped a photo in which she hugged Gia while Nilprabha held Jai in her arms. Bother Preity and Nilprabha smiled for the photo but the children had their back to the camera. (Also Read | Preity Zinta thanks Punjab Kings for making her twins Jai and Gia’s 1st IPL game memorable, fans call them ‘lucky charm')

In the photo, Preity wore a rust coloured outfit while her mother wore a red dress. Jia was dressed in a white and pink frock with a band on her head while Jai opted for a plaid outfit. They posed inside their home in Mumbai.

Sharing the picture, Preity wrote, "I never understood why my mother called me so much, worried about me constantly & wanted to know my whereabouts, as I galavanted around the world as a teenager & an adult, till I became a mother. Now I’m beginning to understand it."

She added, "From thinking of myself first, to learning to put my kids first, I’m beginning to understand what motherhood is all about. It’s beautiful, empowering & a bit scary. I hope my children are more sensitive & appreciative of me than I was towards my mother."

"Irrespective, I will learn to love my kids more & expect less like all mothers & do everything I can, so they grow up to be the best versions of themselves. Happy Mother’s day to all the mothers out there - today, tomorrow & everyday. Loads of love n light #happymothersday #ma #family #ting," concluded her post.

Preity often shares pictures on Instagram giving a glimpse of her babies. On several occasions, she shared posts revealing that they were watching the IPL together. In March she shared a post featuring the babies lying on a bed with an IPL match playing on the TV. She had written, "New team, new Captain and new fans. Thank you @punjabkingsipl for such a fantastic run chase and for making Jai & Gia’s first IPL game so memorable. I cannot stop smiling. #Ting #Tataipl #ipl2022 #saddapunjab #aapajeetgaye."

Last November, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy. Sharing a photo of herself and Gene, Preity had written on Instagram, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia. #gratitude#family #twins #ting. Jai and Gia."

