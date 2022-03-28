Preity Zinta thanks Punjab Kings for making her twins Jai and Gia’s 1st IPL game memorable, fans call them ‘lucky charm'

Preity Zinta has shared a new picture of her twins as they watched her IPL team Punjab Kings play during the ongoing Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings registered a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. The picture shows the babies Jai and Gia resting on a bed with a television screen in front. A crucial moment from the IPL match is seen on screen. Also read: Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough celebrate first Holi ‘since the babies were born', actor shares pics

Introducing Jai and Gia as new fans of her IPL team, Preiy wrote, “New team, new captain and new fans. Thank you @punjabkingsipl for such a fantastic run chase and for making Jai & Gia’s first IPL game so memorable. I cannot stop smiling. #Ting #Tataipl #ipl2022 #saddapunjab #aapajeetgaye.”

Punjab Kings got a makeover this season with cricketer Shahrukh Khan joining the team and Mayank Agarwal being appointed as the new captain.

Reacting to Preity's post, a fan commented, "New fan is good luck for new team and a new captain they are enjoying a new beginning of Punjab Kings." Another called the twins, “Cuteeeest and the youngest PBKs fans.” One more wrote, “May Gia and Jai be the lucky charm for our Punjab.” A comment also read, “Great win your kids bring your best luck.”

There was something new for Preity and her family this Holi as well. The actor took to Instagram and shared that this was their first "big desi celebration" ever since the pandemic started.

Along with pictures from their Holi celebrations, Preity wrote, "Happy Holi everyone. Even though the world is not perfect right now and there is little to celebrate - We couldn't let the festival of Holi go by without celebrating it as new parents. Our first big desi celebration since the pandemic and since the babies were born."

Preity and husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Jai and Gia in November 2021. The children were born via surrogacy.

