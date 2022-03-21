Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough celebrate first Holi ‘since the babies were born', actor shares pics

Actor Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough celebrated their first Holi this year after they became parents. Preity and Gene welcomed their first children, twins Jai and Gia last year, via surrogacy. Taking to Instagram, Preity shared many pictures, giving a peek of how she enjoyed the festival with her family and friends. She also shared that this was their first 'big desi celebration' ever since the Covid-19 pandemic started. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha have birthday messages for Preity Zinta's husband Gene Goodenough. See post)

In one of the pictures, Preity is seen posing with Gene Goodenough as she clicked a selfie. The couple had colours on their faces and hair. While Preity laughed in the picture, Gene was seen smiling. The celebrations, that took place outdoors, also had a music arena with lights and sound systems.

Sharing the pictures, Preity wrote, "Happy Holi everyone. Even though the world is not perfect right now and there is little to celebrate - We couldn’t let the festival of Holi go by without celebrating it as new parents. Our first big desi celebration since the pandemic and since the babies were born."

She added, "It was amazing to be with friends and family and celebrate Holi this year. Celebrating our festivals especially when we live away from India makes me miss home less. Thank you #Artha Karen & Priyanka for such a fun time. We had a blast. #photodump #happyholi #desivibe #famjam #rangbarse #ting."

Sharing a few more pictures in another post, Preity wrote in Hindi, "Rang Barse (red heart emoji)." She also added the hashtags--Happy Holi, Fam Jam and Ting. For the occasion, Preity wore a white top and matching pants. Gene also opted for whites to celebrate Holi.

Earlier this month, Preity shared a post for Gene on his birthday. On Instagram, she shared two pictures and wrote, "Happy Birthday my love. Here's to many more birthdays, many more milestones, and many more experiences together. I love you #Happybirthday #patiparmeshwar #ting" In one of the pictures, they were having lunch on the beach, while the other was a selfie, which Preity clicked.

In November 2021, Preity shared a post on Instagram announcing she and Gene had become parents. Posting a selfie with Gene, Preity wrote, ''Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Preity was last seen in the film, Bhaiaji Superhit, in 2018. She featured opposite Sunny Deol. She is also the owner of the IPL cricket team Punjab Kings, earlier named Kings XI Punjab.

