Preity Zinta shares selfie with Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, fans call them ‘Bollywood queens of 90s’

Preity Zinta was among the many Bollywood actors who made it to Karan Johar's star-studded birthday bash on Wednesday. Preity had flown from the US along with husband Gene Goodenough to join Karan in his birthday celebrations. The party also turned out to be a grand reunion as she met several of her co-stars and shared multiple selfies with them on Instagram. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song at Karan Johar's birthday bash, fans say 'Rahul is back'. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing some pictures on Instagram, Preity wrote, "Thank you @karanjohar for the best night ever. I know it was your golden night but I promise you I had more fun than you. You are the bestest host ever #nightout #memories #bonding #ting." It includes a selfie with Karan as the two were twinning in shimmery green.

Preity Zinta shared some selfies on Instagram.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough at the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is also a selfie of Preity with Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. Another selfie has Madhuri Dixit joining them in the frame. A fan reacted to the post, “The 2nd and 3rd slides wrapped my fav Bollywood goddess in 2 frames. I’m a big fan of you all since my childhood.” Another wrote about Madhuri and others' selfie, “Too much of beauty and talent in that 3rd pic. Bollywood queens of 90-00s.”

Preity worked with Karan in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and in his production, Kal Ho Naa Ho. She was decked up in a glittery green dress while husband Gene joined her in a black suit. She co-starred with Rani in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Rani was seen after long time at Karan's party and mingled with her friends and colleagues. She had starred in Karan's directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and then in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Her co-stars from the film, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were also present at the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena was a part of Karan's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham while Aishwarya featured in his 2016 directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Madhuri too had worked with him in his production, Kalank.

Earlier, Preity had wished Karan with a sweet note on Instagram along with a throwback picture of them together. She had written, “Happy 50th birthday to the funniest guy I know. Kjo you are not only the King of Bling but also the king of emotion and wit. Thank you for always making me laugh and for having such a strong emotional quotient in your life and in your movies. I have never had a dull moment around you and I wish you always smile, shine and make the world a better place. Loads of love, happiness and sexiness to you today and always #happybirthday #staygolden #ting.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON