Preity Zinta shares throwback pic with husband Gene Goodenough from Halloween celebration: 'Before babies were born'

Actor Preity Zinta shared a throwback picture with her husband Gene Goodenough, in which the couple is seen wearing their Halloween costumes. In the photo, Preity is seen wearing a golden headgear that looked inspired by Angelina Jolie's look in the film Maleficent. (Also Read: Preity Zinta shares wedding pic with husband Gene Goodenough, talks about their journey 'from husband-wife to mom-dad' )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture, Preity wrote, “Looking back at Halloween night. It was our one big party night before the babies were born. Now it feels like another lifetime. #flashbackfriday #nightout #ting."

One fan commented on the picture, “Indian Maleficent.” Another one said, “Beautiful couple.” Another one pointed out at Gene's outfit and wrote, “Loki is that you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Preity shared a picture from their wedding, marking their 6th wedding anniversary, She captioned it, “Happy Anniversary my Love. I love you. Thank you so much for loving all of me and for making me laugh all the time. You are my best friend & confidant & I love you more everyday. From Boyfriend - girlfriend to husband - wife and now mom-dad, I’m loving every new phase of my life with you. Here’s to many more anniversaries and celebrations."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Preity and Gene got married on February 29, 2016, in a secret ceremony in the US, which was attended by only a few friends and family members. The news was confirmed only when Sussanne Khan posted a picture on Instagram.

In November last year, the couple welcomed their twin babies Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. Preity had shared a post on Instagram featuring herself and Gene. She had captioned the post, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, “We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia #gratitude#family.”

Read More: Preity Zinta cuddles one of her twins as she shares first pic: ‘Burp cloths, diapers, babies, loving it all’. See post

Preity has starred in a number of successful films, such as Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. In 2013, she turned producer for the film Ishkq in Paris, in which she also starred. In 2018, Preity made a comeback after several years with the much-delayed Bhaiaji Superhit. The film also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON