Preity Zinta shares wedding pic with husband Gene Goodenough, talks about their journey 'from husband-wife to mom-dad'

Preity Zinta shared a candid picture with husband Gene Goodenough on their sixth wedding anniversary. The picture is from their wedding in the US and shows Preity as a bride in red, holding a dupatta around Gene as if taking his away. Gene Goodenough is seen as a happy groom in a golden sherwani. Several of Preity's industry colleagues, friends and fans wished her on the occasion. Also read: Preity Zinta says she spent her birthday ‘changing nappies’, posts photos in joggers from party with Gene Goodenough

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Preity penned a note for Gene calling him her ‘best friend and confidant’. She wrote, "Happy Anniversary my love. I love you. Thank you so much for loving all of me and for making me laugh all the time. You are my best friend and confidant and I love you more every day. From boyfriend-girlfriend to husband-wife and now mom-dad, I’m loving every new phase of my life with you. Here’s to many more anniversaries and celebrations #Mr&mrsgoodenough #happyanniversary #patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting."

Preity's Soldier co-star Bobby Deol wished the actor, “Happy anniversary.” Sonakshi Sinha also wrote, “Happy anniversary you guys.” Showering her entire family with love, a fan wrote, "Happy anniversary to you both, tons of love and many more to come, have fun lots of love to Jai and Gia." Another wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary Mr & Mrs Goodenough.”

This was Preity and Gene's first wedding anniversary after the birth of their twins, Jai and Gia. The couple welcomed the two via surrogacy in November last year. While they have named their son Jai, their daughter has been named Gia.

The actor shared the good news in a statement on Instagram, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives."

Thanking the doctors and their surrogate, she further wrote, “A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia. #gratitude#family #twins.”

