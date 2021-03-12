IND USA
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have been together for a decade.
Preity Zinta reveals why Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin', adds Salman Khan taught him Hindi cuss words

  • Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:43 PM IST

Preity Zinta, who married Gene Goodenough in 2016, said that he is yet to get the hang of the Hindi language. She revealed how she mischievously took advantage of his ignorance and taught him that the Hindi word for wife is ‘maalkin (owner)’.

In an interview, Preity also talked about their meet-cute -- Gene came to her rescue when she was struggling with three-point parking. This led to a coffee date and five years later, they were married.

Talking to Vogue, Preity said that she was struggling with three-point parking and ended up blocking a busy street in Santa Monica. As she saw Gene, who was out jogging, she sought his help. But as he tried to tell her how to do it, she tossed him her car key and requested him to park for her. This was followed by a coffee date.

Gene has watched just three of Preity’s films. “I love that he doesn’t understand a lot of Hindi. I call him ‘pati parmeshwar’ and he asked me for the wife equivalent of the word. I told him it’s ‘maalkin’,” she laughed, adding that Salman taught him cuss words.


Also see: Gauahar Khan gave Zaid Darbar ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs. Watch their wedding video

Preity married Gene on February 29, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in the US, which was attended by only a few friends and family members. Recently, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, she shared a cute throwback picture with him and wrote, “Happy Anniversary my love. You’re the reason I look down at my phone and smile and then walk into a pole. Cannot believe we clocked a decade together. How time flies ... Miss you .... Wish you were here. #5years #Happyanniversary #Hubby #Love #29feb #ting.”

On his birthday, Preity posted another precious memory with Gene. “Happy Birthday to my forever Valentine You are my best friend, the source of my joy, the center of my world and the whole of my heart. I love you 😍 Cannot wait to see soon. Muaah 😘 #Happybirthday #ting,” she wrote.

