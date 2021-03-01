IND USA
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married on February 29, 2016.
Preity Zinta misses husband Gene Goodenough on anniversary: ‘Cannot believe we clocked a decade together’

On her fifth wedding anniversary with Gene Goodenough, Preity Zinta shared a message for him on Instagram. See it here.
Preity Zinta is missing Gene Goodenough on their fifth wedding anniversary. o To mark the milestone, she dedicated a romantic Instagram post to him, in which she said that he is the reason she gets distracted by her phone, and ends up walking into a pole.

“Happy Anniversary my love. You’re the reason I look down at my phone and smile and then walk into a pole. Cannot believe we clocked a decade together. How time flies ... Miss you .... Wish you were here. #5years #Happyanniversary #Hubby #Love #29feb #ting,” she wrote, sharing a throwback picture with her husband.

While Preity and Gene have been married for five years, they have been together for a decade. She first met him in Los Angeles.

Preity and Gene got married on February 29, 2016, in a secret ceremony in the US, which was attended by only a few friends and family members. The news was confirmed only when Sussanne Khan posted a picture on Instagram.

Last month, Preity was in Chennai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions. She is the co-owner of the Punjab Kings team, earlier named Kings XI Punjab. She bought a rookie player named Shahrukh Khan, much to the amusement of fans, who flooded the internet with Veer-Zaara jokes. Shah Rukh Khan, her Veer-Zaara co-star, is the co-owner of the rival IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Preity has starred in a number of successful films, including Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. In 2013, she turned producer with Ishkq in Paris, in which she also starred. However, the film fared poorly at the box office.

In 2018, Preity made a comeback after several years with the much-delayed Bhaiaji Superhit. The film, which also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade, was a box office dud.

Aryan Khan filled in for his dad Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL auction.
'We got Shahrukh!': Preity teases Aryan at auction after scoring SRK's namesake

  Preity Zinta was caught teasing Aryan Khan after scoring his father Shah Rukh Khan's namesake at Thursday's IPL auction. Watch a clip here.
Preity Zinta was last seen on screen in 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.
Preity Zinta on being missing from Bollywood: 'I am not into selling myself'

Preity Zinta, who has settled in the US and has not been seen on the big screen for a while now, talked about being missing from Bollywood. She said that she cannot be involved in aggressive PR tactics and believes in letting her work do the talking.
Karisma Kapoor shared a workout selfie.
Karisma flaunts abs in sports bra and shorts, Manish is reminded of DTPH

  As Karisma Kapoor showed off her figure in a new Instagram post, Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudry were reminded of her Dil To Pagal Hai days.
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh will be seen next in the film Adhaar
Vineet Kumar Singh: My career has been built from one-two scenes; I have played the role of a dead body too

Vineet Kumar Singh, since he achieved fame with Mukkabaaz (2017), has taken up projects very carefully
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married on February 29, 2016.
Preity Zinta misses husband Gene Goodenough on anniversary, shares cute wish

On her fifth wedding anniversary with Gene Goodenough, Preity Zinta shared a message for him on Instagram. See it here.
Rasika credits Naseeruddin Shah for imparting a great deal of knowledge to her during her foundational years as a student.
Rasika Dugal: Still the nervous student when working with Naseer saab

The actor talks about working with her teacher Naseeruddin Shah in a short film and revisits her days as a student in FTII 14 years ago.
Kangana Ranaut visits her Mumbai office.
Kangana visits partially demolished Mumbai office, says her 'heart broke again'

  Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared photos of her partially demolished Mumbai office, and said that her 'heart broke again' after she visited the property.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016.
Ankita to Sushant's fans: 'You don't know my story, so stop blaming me'

  Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, urged Sushant Singh Rajput's fans to stop blaming her and said that no one knows her side of the story. She also revealed that she went through depression.
Sanjay Dutt poses with his family on a yacht.
Sanjay Dutt shows off bleached hair in family photo with Maanayata and twins

  Sanjay Dutt introduced fans to his new look in a family portrait shared by his wife Maanayata Dutt. He could be seen sporting bleached hair in the photo.
Priyanka Chopra talked about the negativity she gets from many in the South Asian community.
Priyanka Chopra says she gets a lot of negativity from her 'own community'

  Priyanka Chopra said that while she gets a lot of love and protectiveness from her South Asian fans, there are a lot of people from the community who are negative about her.
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint

A Mumbai court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut after she failed to appear before it in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.
Kangana Ranaut has shared a childhood photo with a friend.
Kangana says family didn't mind her birth as she was 'very beautiful'

Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the 'hardships' she had to face in life and how they made her who she is. She even spoke about how her family would treat her, the second daughter.
Anil Kapoor and Rahul Bose in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Rahul Bose reacts to Anil's story about 'almost killing' him on Dil Dhadakne Do

  Actor Rahul Bose has reacted to Anil Kapoor's story about almost killing him while shooting a scene for Dil Dhadakne Do.
Take a peek inside Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai house.
Step inside Parineeti Chopra's 'perfect heaven' of a home with a sea view

Parineeti Chopra often shares photos of her Mumbai home. On Monday, she posted new pictures from her house, showing off the balloons and flowers that she'd received after the release of her film, The Girl on the Train.
83 is slated for a June 4 release.
Ranveer's 83 co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin teases 'thrilling' Gavaskar-Dev dynamic

  83 will explore the dynamic between Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has teased. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil in the upcoming sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan.
Rhea Chakraborty spotted at the airport on Sunday.
'Man up': Rhea Chakraborty makes fresh statement after 'let's smash patriarchy'

  After wearing a T-shirt with 'let's smash patriarchy' printed on it just ahead of her arrest last year, Rhea Chakraborty made a fresh statement with her clothes on Sunday, by wearing a hoodie with 'Man up' written on it.
Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be seen together in Animal.
Animal: Ranbir's father-son angsty action drama gets Dusshera 2022 release

Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Hindi project after Kabir Singh will be out on Dusshera 2022. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.
