Preity Zinta watches Bob Biswas with her newborn twins Jai and Gia, shares message for Abhishek Bachchan

Preity Zinta is spending time with her newborn twins Jai and Gia at her home in the US. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor has now shared a new picture of her twins on her Instagram Stories.

The picture shows her son Jai and daughter Gia, wrapped in blue and pink swaddles. They are lying on the bed with Abhishek Bachchan's latest film Bob Biswas playing on the television screen in front of it.

Preity Zinta shared a picture on Instagram Stories.

Sharing the picture, Preity wrote, “First movie with the babies…OMG @bachchan you made our Saturday. What a killer performance and what an awesome film,” with several thumbs up emojis.

Priety announced the birth of her twins via surrogacy last month. Sharing a picture with husband Gene Goodenough, Preity wrote on Instagram, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

She also added a thank you note for the surrogate and her doctors: "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting."

Few days ago, she shared the first glimpse of one of the twins and wrote, “Burp cloths, diapers & babies… I’m loving it all #ting.”

Preity married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016. She was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.