President Droupadi Murmu urges film stars against endorsing harmful health products: ‘True star spreads light’

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday urged popular film artists not to endorse products harmful to people's health, saying a "true star" spreads light, not darkness, highlighting the impact of words and actions of celebrities on young minds. (Also read: National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Mammootty gets standing ovation; Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam win Best Actor awards)

‘A true star is the one who spreads light, not darkness’

President Droupadi Murmu confers award for Best Actor in a Leading Role on Kartik Aaryan for his performance in Chandu Champion. (@PresidentOfIndia/YT via PTI Photo)(PTI09_22_2026_000320B) (@PresidentOfIndia)

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The President distributed the 72nd National Film Awards for 2024 in various categories of cinema at Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), near the Statue of Unity, in a glittering ceremony attended by top talents of the film industry.

"When successful artists speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, millions of children and young people emulate them. I urge popular artists not to endorse products that are harmful to people's health. A true star is the one who spreads light, not darkness," Murmu said.

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The President also called for greater participation of women on juries selecting films for the National Film Awards.

"I would like to see women's participation ensured in every regional jury," she said, noting that many women had received awards at the ceremony.

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{{^usCountry}} She said women should also be represented on the juries, noting that "incorporating the female perspective in any field makes it possible to form a holistic human outlook". More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said women should also be represented on the juries, noting that "incorporating the female perspective in any field makes it possible to form a holistic human outlook". More details {{/usCountry}}

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She appealed to the film industry to ensure respect and social security for workers, small-scale artists, assistants and others who contribute to the creative economy while struggling to make their mark.

"Please ensure that the workers, small-scale artists, assistants, and those struggling to make their mark, who contribute to this economy, receive both respect and social security," President Murmu added.

Murmu recalled that at the previous National Film Awards ceremony, she had urged the industry to make respect and sensitivity towards every member of the film crew an integral part of its work culture.