Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pride Month Special: History owes an apology to the LGBTQI community, says Celina Jaitly
bollywood

Pride Month Special: History owes an apology to the LGBTQI community, says Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly shares that while our country has repealed its colonial-era laws that directly discriminated against the LGBTQIA+ communities in India, many legal protections have not been provided for.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Celina Jaitly is the UN Human Rights Equality Champion and has been an activist for the LGBTQIA+ for over two decades now.

As someone who calls herself a lifelong ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, actor Celina Jaitly feels that there is still a long way to go before the community is fully emancipated.

The UN Human Rights Equality Champion, the actor has been an activist for the LGBTQIA+ for over two decades now. She says, “This Pride month, I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate all those who fought for LGBTQIA+ rights in India. It has been a long journey and history owes an apology to the community. Besides my 20 years of activism for the community I have had the great honour to do some wonderful work for the LGBTQIA+ community with United Nations free and equal campaign and it truly has been a calling of the soul.”

Jaitly shares that while our country has repealed its colonial-era laws that directly discriminated against the LGBTQIA+ communities, many legal protections have not been provided for, “including same-sex marriage, any recognition relationship, family rights and adoption.”

She goes on to elaborate, “In addition, I would like to see The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill to be more progressive. The same bill was updated and reproduced as Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, which changes the definition of ‘transgender’ and does away with the criminalisation of begging. It also provides for penal provisions for crimes committed against the transgender community.”

However, the 39-year-old adds that though flawed, the Transgender Rights Bill remains the product of one of the longest and most powerful transgender rights movements.

“Having said that, I sincerely hope to see a coalition of committed organisations big and small, corporates and hopefully one day our government too, to reach out to those with different perspectives and respectfully engage them in promoting greater LGBTQIA+ inclusion promises and legal obligations to bring real and substantial inclusive environments at work for all,” concludes Jaitly .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Otter trapped inside car engine gets rescued in Scotland

Car drowns in sinkhole in Mumbai, viral video shocks tweeple. Watch

Harsh Goenka shares video showing creative technique of reusing old tyres

Astronaut posts collage of Suez Canal created using 100 images, people love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP