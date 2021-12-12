Pritish Nandy criticises Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘awful wig’ in Bob Biswas, Sujoy Ghosh reacts

Producer Pritish Nandy reviewed Kahaani spin-off Bob Biswas and called actor Abhishek Bachchan an ‘absolute delight’ in the film but criticised his ‘awful wig’. Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh, who wrote Bob Biswas, reacted to the tweet.

“Enjoyed the prequel to Kahaani, directed by @sujoy_g’s daughter Diya. @juniorbachchan as Bob Biswas is an absolute delight to watch despite his awful wig. Lovely @IChitrangda is wasted as Mary, his wife. Little known actor Paran Bandopadhyay takes it all. The sequel? Kali-da,” Pritish wrote.

“Ki bolcho, ki sundor taak ta dyakha jacchey (What are you saying? His bald patch is showing so nicely) #BobBiswas,” Sujoy replied, adding a bunch of grinning and laughing emojis.

Directed by Sujoy’s daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas is based on the insurance agent of the same name from Kahaani, moonlighting as a hired assassin. While Saswata Chatterjee played the role in the original, Abhishek stepped into his shoes in the spin-off.

Incidentally, Abhishek was the original choice for the role of Bob Biswas in Kahaani as well but had to let go of it due to scheduling conflicts. “He (Sujoy) had told me a plotline, the story idea that he had, which at that point I couldn’t do because I was about to leave for an outdoor (shoot) for a movie I did, Bol Bachchan. Due to my unavailability, he went and made that film (with someone else),” the actor told Hindustan Times in an interview.

On being asked if he regrets missing out on the role of Bob Biswas in Kahaani, Abhishek said, “I am not somebody who believes in regrets, you get what you deserve. You can’t live your life in regret and keep looking over your shoulder all the time.”

