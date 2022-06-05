Priya Runchal sits on husband John Abraham’s lap in photo shared on wedding anniversary, fans say ‘we want more pic'

Actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Sunday. To mark the special occasion, Priya took to Instagram, and treated fans to an unseen picture of the couple. Being a low-key celebrity couple, Priya and John rarely share pictures of their private lives on social media. (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan says John Abraham taught him how to ride a bike before Dhoom: 'Parents never allowed me to ride')

In the photo Priya shared, John is seen seated on a sofa, as she sits on his lap. While the actor is wearing a white shirt with blue denims, Priya wore a yellow kurta set. Both smiled for the camera with John wrapping one his arms around Priya. Sharing the post, Priya added a star and a yellow heart emoji as the caption.

Soon after she shared the post, fans reacted to the picture in the comment section. A user wrote, “Such a heartwarming picture of you both.” “Wish you a very happy anniversary both of you. And lots of love. Love you always,” added another user. “We want more pictures of both of you together,” commented another one.

John and Priya married in 2014 at a private ceremony in the US. Fans got to know about the wedding only when the actor wished his fans on New Year and signed off as 'John and Priya Abraham'. Talking about Priya, who is an investment banker by profession, John once said that she does not care for the paparazzi frenzy. “This is the way I like it. She is a private person. She finished her course from business school in London and was earlier in Los Angeles. She chooses to quietly do her work and I appreciate it,” he told Mid-day.

John was last seen in Attack, an action thriller co-produced by him. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, it was released on April 1.

