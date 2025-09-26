Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Priya Sachdev's lawyer alleges 'trial by media' in case against Karisma Kapoor: 'No debate on assets in public domain'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Sept 26, 2025 04:56 pm IST

Priya Sachdev is fighting a court battle over her late husband's estate with his children with actor Karisma Kapoor.

As the drama around the estate of late businessman Sunjay Kapur escalates, the legal team of his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, has alleged a 'trial by the press' in the case, saying this justifies their demand for confidentiality and secrecy in submitting the details of Sunjay's estate.

Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017, with whom he has a son. He was also co-parenting Priya’s daughter Safira,
Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017, with whom he has a son. He was also co-parenting Priya’s daughter Safira,

Priya Sachdev alleges trial by media

Priya has been sued by Samara and Kiaan Raj, Sunjay's children from his marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor. The actor is representing her children in the civil suit, which has been filed in the Delhi High Court. Samara and Kiaan have accused Priya of forging their father's will and excluding them from his estate. After the court ordered Priya to submit the details of Sunjay's estate, Priya requested that she be allowed to do so under sealed cover. This was challenged by Karisma.

On Friday, the court heard Priya's application. Advocate Rajiv Nair, appearing for Priya Sachdev Kapur, argued, "We are not supposed to have a debate on assets in the public domain. There is a trial by the press every day. I'm inviting a gag order on myself. We are concerned with the case. We are not interested in what is going on outside. Why should we not subject ourselves to regulation?"

Delhi HC allows sealed cover filing

At this, the court asked both parties to agree not to speak to the press about the details of the estate. Upon agreement, the court allowed Priya to file the details in a sealed cover, but only on the condition that copies be provided to Karisma's children. The court barred both parties from speaking to the press about this.

The case was sparked by the death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur in June in London. In August, Priya produced what she claimed was Sunjay's will. It has been contested by Karisma's children as well as Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003-16, and later married Priya in 2017.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priya Sachdev's lawyer alleges 'trial by media' in case against Karisma Kapoor: 'No debate on assets in public domain'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On