Priya Sachdev's lawyer alleges 'trial by media' in case against Karisma Kapoor: 'No debate on assets in public domain'

As the drama around the estate of late businessman Sunjay Kapur escalates, the legal team of his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, has alleged a 'trial by the press' in the case, saying this justifies their demand for confidentiality and secrecy in submitting the details of Sunjay's estate. Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017, with whom he has a son. He was also co-parenting Priya’s daughter Safira,

Priya Sachdev alleges trial by media

Priya has been sued by Samara and Kiaan Raj, Sunjay's children from his marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor. The actor is representing her children in the civil suit, which has been filed in the Delhi High Court. Samara and Kiaan have accused Priya of forging their father's will and excluding them from his estate. After the court ordered Priya to submit the details of Sunjay's estate, Priya requested that she be allowed to do so under sealed cover. This was challenged by Karisma.

On Friday, the court heard Priya's application. Advocate Rajiv Nair, appearing for Priya Sachdev Kapur, argued, "We are not supposed to have a debate on assets in the public domain. There is a trial by the press every day. I'm inviting a gag order on myself. We are concerned with the case. We are not interested in what is going on outside. Why should we not subject ourselves to regulation?"

Delhi HC allows sealed cover filing

At this, the court asked both parties to agree not to speak to the press about the details of the estate. Upon agreement, the court allowed Priya to file the details in a sealed cover, but only on the condition that copies be provided to Karisma's children. The court barred both parties from speaking to the press about this.

The case was sparked by the death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur in June in London. In August, Priya produced what she claimed was Sunjay's will. It has been contested by Karisma's children as well as Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003-16, and later married Priya in 2017.