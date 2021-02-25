Priyanka amplifies viral tweet with old pics of yesteryear stars Dharmendra, Sunil Dutt; their handwritten notes

Priyanka Chopra thanked an author for posting the pictures and handwritten notes of yesteryear stars such as Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Biswajit, Sadhna, Saira Banu, Asha Parekh and Sunil Dutt, among many more.

Sharing the Twitter thread, Priyanka wrote, "This is so special, I loved going through her collection. Thanks for sharing."

Check out the autographed pictures and hand-written notes here:

She also posted a letter that Sunil Dutt had written, in Udru.

The author, Sam Jawed, also revealed that her aunt wrote fan mails, despite strong disapproval in the family. Posting the pictures, she also shared the story of her aunt and wrote in a series of tweets, "My aunt passed away many years ago. Among her belongings was an old album that she was very fond of. The album remained lost for many years, buried somewhere in a storeroom in the basement. It was found again recently during a clean-up."

Also read: Jasmin Bhasin pens a heartwarming birthday note for her 'hero' Aly Goni

"As a young girl growing up in a small town in 1950s and 60s, she was completely enamored by movies. Much to the disapproval of her mother, she spent her free time writing fan mail to movie stars and over a time, built up quite a collection of autographed pictures and letters. Sadly, most of it is now in a bad shape but I managed to salvage a few that I am posting in this thread. I’m sure she would have loved to show off her collection. So, here it is," she added before posting the pictures.

In her letter to a fan, Asha Parekh wrote, "I was so glad to go through the contents of your letter, I try in my humble ways, to do my best. And I feel so proud when well-wishers like you appreciate my work. I assure you, you will like me even more in my forthcoming films." Most of the stars sent their gratitude and autographed pictures to fans.