Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka amplifies viral tweet with old pics of yesteryear stars Dharmendra, Sunil Dutt; their handwritten notes
bollywood

Priyanka amplifies viral tweet with old pics of yesteryear stars Dharmendra, Sunil Dutt; their handwritten notes

Priyanka Chopra has amplified an author's tweet in which she'd shared pictures of yesteryear stars such as Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Biswajit, Sadhna, Saira Banu, Asha Parekh and Sunil Dutt.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Old, autographed pics of Biswajit, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu and many other 60s stars go viral online.(Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra thanked an author for posting the pictures and handwritten notes of yesteryear stars such as Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Biswajit, Sadhna, Saira Banu, Asha Parekh and Sunil Dutt, among many more.

Sharing the Twitter thread, Priyanka wrote, "This is so special, I loved going through her collection. Thanks for sharing."

Check out the autographed pictures and hand-written notes here:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

She also posted a letter that Sunil Dutt had written, in Udru.

The author, Sam Jawed, also revealed that her aunt wrote fan mails, despite strong disapproval in the family. Posting the pictures, she also shared the story of her aunt and wrote in a series of tweets, "My aunt passed away many years ago. Among her belongings was an old album that she was very fond of. The album remained lost for many years, buried somewhere in a storeroom in the basement. It was found again recently during a clean-up."

Also read: Jasmin Bhasin pens a heartwarming birthday note for her 'hero' Aly Goni

"As a young girl growing up in a small town in 1950s and 60s, she was completely enamored by movies. Much to the disapproval of her mother, she spent her free time writing fan mail to movie stars and over a time, built up quite a collection of autographed pictures and letters. Sadly, most of it is now in a bad shape but I managed to salvage a few that I am posting in this thread. I’m sure she would have loved to show off her collection. So, here it is," she added before posting the pictures.

In her letter to a fan, Asha Parekh wrote, "I was so glad to go through the contents of your letter, I try in my humble ways, to do my best. And I feel so proud when well-wishers like you appreciate my work. I assure you, you will like me even more in my forthcoming films." Most of the stars sent their gratitude and autographed pictures to fans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dharmendra shammi kapoor saira banu sunil dutt raaj kumar priyanka chopra asha parekh

Related Stories

bollywood

Time to Dance trailer: Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi's film is all about finding love and passion for dance

PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:22 PM IST
bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao drop sweet 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video to announce Badhaai Do schedule wrap. Watch

PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:03 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP