Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts after a social media user criticises her ball-shaped dress.
Priyanka Chopra slams troll who commented on her 'figure' and criticised her ball-shaped dress

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to a social media user criticised her now-viral ball-shaped outfit. Earlier, Priyanka shared a bunch of memes inspired by her dress.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:00 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to respond to a social media user who'd criticised one of her recent outfits. Priyanka was recently photographed wearing a quirky ball-shaped dress. The outfit led to hilarious memes, with Priyanka sharing the best ones. However, a Twitter user wasn't impressed with the outfit.

The user commented, "Are you serious ma’am is that a dress than what’s the point to have good figure." Priyanka reacted, "The fact that a 'figure' doesn’t matter," with a fist and an exploding head emoji. "That’s the point," Priyanka added.

Earlier, Priyanka shared memes that replaced her with a ball being caught by cricketer Virat Kohli during a test match, dubbed her as a new Pokemon named Priyankemon and placed her in between a sky full of hot air balloons.

Speaking about trolls in an appearance on the Feel Better, Live More podcast, Priyanka said, "It's crazy, you have to take away the power from the trolls. Otherwise, if I started giving importance to that, I would not be able to live. But what I realised is that if we give so much credence to online negativity, those are people that are giving you their opinions because they had the ability to do it right now with social media being what it is. But it is up to us to really see if their opinions matters. Is it going to affect your job? Is it going to affect your family? What is it affecting? And if it's only affecting our pride, then why are we giving these people so much importance?"

"What I do is I take the opinion of my family, my friends, my team, my core circle and if they something, I hear them and I understand it. But not the millions of people for who I'm dinner table conversation," she added.


The actor wrapped the filming of Matrix 4 and Text For You. She has started working on Russo Brothers' Citadel alongside Richard Madden.

Priyanka Chopra's new memes have made her day.
Priyanka Chopra takes a stroll with her dogs.
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts after a social media user criticises her ball-shaped dress.
Actor Sanya Malhotra began her career in Hindi films with Dangal in 2016.
Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday on February 25.
Ayushmann Khurrana with his fans in Shillong.
The late Sardool Sikander performs with Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra in his arms.
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Masaba Gupta has not officially confirmed being in a relationship with Satyadeep Misra.
Nora Fatehi is known for her hit dance numbers Dilbar, Garmi, and others.
Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be in a relationship with KL Rahul.
The actor is shooting for back-to-back projects and doesn’t have even one day free till April 2022.
Disha Patani performing gymnastics.
Tanu Weds Manu released on February 25, 2011.
