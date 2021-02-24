Priyanka Chopra slams troll who commented on her 'figure' and criticised her ball-shaped dress
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to a social media user criticised her now-viral ball-shaped outfit. Earlier, Priyanka shared a bunch of memes inspired by her dress.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to respond to a social media user who'd criticised one of her recent outfits. Priyanka was recently photographed wearing a quirky ball-shaped dress. The outfit led to hilarious memes, with Priyanka sharing the best ones. However, a Twitter user wasn't impressed with the outfit.
The user commented, "Are you serious ma’am is that a dress than what’s the point to have good figure." Priyanka reacted, "The fact that a 'figure' doesn’t matter," with a fist and an exploding head emoji. "That’s the point," Priyanka added.
Earlier, Priyanka shared memes that replaced her with a ball being caught by cricketer Virat Kohli during a test match, dubbed her as a new Pokemon named Priyankemon and placed her in between a sky full of hot air balloons.
Speaking about trolls in an appearance on the Feel Better, Live More podcast, Priyanka said, "It's crazy, you have to take away the power from the trolls. Otherwise, if I started giving importance to that, I would not be able to live. But what I realised is that if we give so much credence to online negativity, those are people that are giving you their opinions because they had the ability to do it right now with social media being what it is. But it is up to us to really see if their opinions matters. Is it going to affect your job? Is it going to affect your family? What is it affecting? And if it's only affecting our pride, then why are we giving these people so much importance?"
"What I do is I take the opinion of my family, my friends, my team, my core circle and if they something, I hear them and I understand it. But not the millions of people for who I'm dinner table conversation," she added.
The actor wrapped the filming of Matrix 4 and Text For You. She has started working on Russo Brothers' Citadel alongside Richard Madden.
