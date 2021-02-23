Priyanka Chopra has a 'palat' moment while walking her dogs. See pictures

Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be busy with multiple projects, but the actor is making sure she gives enough time to her personal life as well. A perfect example would be her recent posts, featuring her pet dogs.

Priyanka stepped out for a walk with her dogs, Gino, Panda and Diana. In the photos shared on Instagram Stories, the actor sported a red oversized jacket and tied her hair in a messy bun. She held on to Gino and Panda's leashes. Diana was trailing behind.

In the first shot, Priyanka had her eyes on the street while the second one saw Priyanka turn towards the camera and flash a smile. Priyanka wrote in her caption, "Love my walks with my pups," tagging their Instagram handles.

Priyanka Chopra with her dogs

Priyanka Chopra has a palat moment during her walk.

Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, recently revealed they were locked out of Gino's Instagram account. Priyanka said during a promotional event for her recently released book, "I was editing Gino's profile because I love Gino's personality and they, Instagram, asked me how old he was and I said 'he was under one years old (sic)'." Noting that Instagram doesn't allow an account for those below a certain age, Priyanka laughed, "I got kicked out."

Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger. She also wrapped filming on Matrix 4 and Text For You. The actor began working on Citadel, a spy series executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo.