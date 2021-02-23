Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan dance to Desi Girl with daughter Aaradhya at wedding. Watch
In a new video that has landed on the internet, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya is seen dancing in perfect harmony with her famous parents, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. The little girl is seen matching steps with them as the trio danced to the hit Dostana song, Desi Girl.
On Monday, pictures of the three of them, attending the wedding of Aishwarya's cousin, flooded the internet. While the couple chose to wear coordinated beige and embroidered ensembles, Aaradhya looked pretty in a red ethnic outfit.
In the viral video, the three of them are on stage along with another man and a woman. As the song plays, the three do one of the famous steps from the song. Minutes later, Aishwarya lovingly hugs her daughter. Particularly, noteworthy was Aaradhya's delicate thumkas.
Also read: Kapil Sharma snaps at paparazzi as they rush to photograph him on wheelchair, they object to him swearing at them. Watch
In early January, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya left for Hyderabad, where she was to shoot for her upcoming Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan. That was the first time that the actor had stepped out of Mumbai in 10 months. After more than a month's stay in Hyderabad, the actor returned to Mumbai earlier in February. At the airport, she was seen holding Aaradhya's hand.
Last year, in July, the three of them and Amitabh Bachchan had contracted coronavirus and had to be admitted at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. The mother-daughter were the first to leave while Abhishek exited the hospital last after testing negative.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina-Abhinav party after her big win, Bipasha wishes husband Karan on birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chehre poster: As Amitabh, Emraan take centerstage, Rhea is suspiciously missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya dance to perfection on Abhishek's Desi Girl song, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhoot Police poster: Saif, Arjun, Yami, Jacqueline are off to hunt ghosts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu celebrates Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives: 'I love you'
- Bipasha Basu celebrated husband and actor Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives with friends. See pics and video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra's fans are concerned after he says he has been feeling sad lately
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's son sleeps in nanny's arms in first pic after discharge from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh says 'pawri hori hai' with a fan and gajar ka halwa, watch video
- Ranveer Singh is also part of the 'Pawri hori hai' internet trend. Watch this funny video in which he is partying with his gajar ka halwa and a fan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Bhagyashree: When Salman refused to kiss her for 'hot' photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput reveals story behind the scar on her forehead and how she got it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra is full of love as husband Nick Jonas shares new pics. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adhyayan on suicide rumours: 'If I died, who is talking to you? My ghost?'
- Calling the media reports of his 'suicide' 'shameless', Adhyayan Suman says it left his mom and himself, shocked. Earlier, his father Shekhar Suman had also reacted the reports.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi, sister Khushi spotted at airport ahead of Sridevi's death anniversary
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport. Both the girls were dressed casually and posed for the camera. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana responds to Swara's 'item number' barb, calls her 'B-lister sepoy'
- Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Swara Bhasker posted a video of her performing a dance number in the film Rajjo, calling it an 'item number'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanuj Virwani thought he was ‘unemployable’ after his initial films flopped
- Tanuj Virwani said that he felt 'unemployable' after his initial films did not do well, as no one wanted to cast him. The success of Inside Edge turned things around for him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox