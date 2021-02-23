Priyanka Chopra is full of love as husband Nick Jonas shares pics of his buff new avatar and biceps. See here

Priyanka Chopra gushed in love at husband Nick Jonas' latest pictures. She dropped heart eyes emoji as appreciation.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Nick wrote: "And I'm talking to you, but it never feels like it comes through... #Spaceman." It shows Nick in a muscular avatar-- his biceps are visible and his hair is cut really short.

Priyanka is in London and will remain there for the shoot of her series, Russo Brothers' Citadel. She has been stationed there since November-end for the shoot of her film, Text For You.Nick is in the USA. He recently reached New York for the upcoming Saturday Night Live episode in which he will be seen as guest.

The young couple is very much in love and never shy away from expressing themselves. For Valentine's Day, they posted sweet messages for each other. Sharing a picture of them together, Priyanka had written: "My forever Valentine. I love you." Likewise, Nick had written: "Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. Happy Valentine’s Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back." Priyanka had mentioned how much she missed him.





Priyanka has had it rather busy, despite the pandemic. The early months were quiet for the couple in their Los Angeles home but the last part of 2020 was quite packed for Priyanka. She saw the release of two of her films on Netflix-- We Can Be Heroes and more recently, The White Tiger. She also released her memoir, Unfinished. The actor has been rather visible as she has been promoting her films and her book ever since.

Priyanka's book has created quite a buzz as she has spoke of the trials and tribulations in early day of her career, growing up in India with her parents who were doctors in Indian Army, facing racial discrimination in school in the US to winning Miss World title, her book is a roller coaster ride. The book has emerged a winner and recently got featured in New York Times' bestseller list.

