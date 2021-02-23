Priyanka Chopra is full of love as husband Nick Jonas shares pics of his buff new avatar and biceps. See here
Priyanka Chopra gushed in love at husband Nick Jonas' latest pictures. She dropped heart eyes emoji as appreciation.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Nick wrote: "And I'm talking to you, but it never feels like it comes through... #Spaceman." It shows Nick in a muscular avatar-- his biceps are visible and his hair is cut really short.
Priyanka is in London and will remain there for the shoot of her series, Russo Brothers' Citadel. She has been stationed there since November-end for the shoot of her film, Text For You.Nick is in the USA. He recently reached New York for the upcoming Saturday Night Live episode in which he will be seen as guest.
The young couple is very much in love and never shy away from expressing themselves. For Valentine's Day, they posted sweet messages for each other. Sharing a picture of them together, Priyanka had written: "My forever Valentine. I love you." Likewise, Nick had written: "Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. Happy Valentine’s Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back." Priyanka had mentioned how much she missed him.
Priyanka has had it rather busy, despite the pandemic. The early months were quiet for the couple in their Los Angeles home but the last part of 2020 was quite packed for Priyanka. She saw the release of two of her films on Netflix-- We Can Be Heroes and more recently, The White Tiger. She also released her memoir, Unfinished. The actor has been rather visible as she has been promoting her films and her book ever since.
Also read: Kapil Sharma snaps at paparazzi as they rush to photograph him on wheelchair, they object to him swearing at them. Watch
Priyanka's book has created quite a buzz as she has spoke of the trials and tribulations in early day of her career, growing up in India with her parents who were doctors in Indian Army, facing racial discrimination in school in the US to winning Miss World title, her book is a roller coaster ride. The book has emerged a winner and recently got featured in New York Times' bestseller list.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput reveals story behind the scar on her forehead and how she got it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra is full of love as husband Nick Jonas shares new pics. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi, sister Khushi spotted at airport ahead of Sridevi's death anniversary
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport. Both the girls were dressed casually and posed for the camera. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana responds to Swara's 'item number' barb, calls her 'B-lister sepoy'
- Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Swara Bhasker posted a video of her performing a dance number in the film Rajjo, calling it an 'item number'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanuj Virwani thought he was ‘unemployable’ after his initial films flopped
- Tanuj Virwani said that he felt 'unemployable' after his initial films did not do well, as no one wanted to cast him. The success of Inside Edge turned things around for him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek gets a release date, film to release on September 17
- Anubhav Sinha's Anek, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, will be out on September 17. The film marks their second collaboration after Article 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajkummar Rao remembers 'dearest' Sushant Singh Rajput on Kai Po Che anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher clarifies viral photo, says 'it is not me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Purab Kohli: I’ve been on four projects back-to-back in four different parts of the world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira reveals who wins fights between her and Shahid, his 'most annoying habit'
- Mira Rajput fielded questions about her husband Shahid Kapoor and losing pregnancy weight in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Saif considered renaming Taimur: 'We drafted a pathetic letter'
- After a controversy erupted around the name of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur, Saif said that he briefly considered renaming him, and had even drafted a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan shares new Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 still featuring Rajpal Yadav
- Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani took to social media to announce the release date of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dasvi goes on the floors; Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam's first looks revealed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya spotted at wedding. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronnie Screwvala calls deluge of film release dates hysterical, Hansal agrees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox