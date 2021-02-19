Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished gets featured on New York Times' bestseller list

Actor, producer, activist and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been an overachiever and she added another feather to her cap, that of author, when she recently released her memoir titled Unfinished. And now, the book that has wowed audiences all over the world, has been featured in the best-seller list of The New York Times less than a week from its release. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor took to her Instagram to share a video clip that featured the cover of her memoir along with some pictures marking major milestones and pivotal moments from the We Can Be Heroes actor's life. The White Tiger actor captioned the video with words of gratitude for her fans, writing, "Soooo this happened...in less than a week... The New York Times Best Sellers list!! Thank you so much to everyone who has supported #Unfinished. Endlessly grateful."





Celebrity followers including veteran actor Neena Gupta and more than 67 thousand fans liked the post, while many congratulated the Isn't It Romantic actor in the comments section. The memoir talks about the Bajirao Mastani actor's life and career till date, featuring fun anecdotes and painful incidents that shaped the actor into who she is today through the book that has been described as a series of 'personal essays, stories, and observations'. The “thoughtful and revealing” memoir takes readers on a journey through Priyanka's childhood in India, the teenage years she spent in the United States living with her extended family in the Midwest, Queens and also the suburbs of Boston, where she faced racism. The book then moves on to her India return, from where her journey surprisingly won her the titles of Miss India and Miss World, leading up to her Bollywood launch. Priyanka had spoken about her upbringing in a statement, “I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indians, and, just as much, of East and West.”

On the work front, The Sky Is Pink star was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the screen adaption of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel, The White Tiger'. Directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame, The White Tiger has been executive produced by Priyanka along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Priyanka will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama 'Text for You', directed by Jim Strouse.

(With inputs from ANI)