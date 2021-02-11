Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears 1.12 lakh D&G pyjamas for virtual promotions

Priyanka Chopra Jonas always has a little too much on her plate, but somehow The Sky Is Pink actor seems to always be cruising through life effortlessly, and looking ridiculously fashionable while doing so, turning us all green with envy. The White Tiger star has been keeping quite busy with multiple commitments, serving hit after hit, be it her on screen portrayal in the movie inspired by Arvind Adiga's novel, her latest business venture, Anomaly, or her debut biographical book, Unfinished, that has been stirring up a lot of noise thanks to all the beans PeeCee has spilled in it. Most recently, Priyanka went on to (virtually, on account of the coronavirus pandemic) Jimmy Fallon’s late night show, The Tonight Show, to talk about her projects, and like most of her appearances on the show in person, the Quantico actor made sure she looked just as stunning as she sat remotely at her own residence. While Priyanka did opt for pyjamas to attend the 'work from home' call, like one can anticipate from the desi girl, she donned on the most exquisite and possibly expensive pyjama set there can be. Priyanka opted for the rose printed pajama set on a leopard printed fabric from Italian luxury brand, Dolce & Gabbana. Priyanka opted for minimal make-up, bare eyes and a deep lip colour, she left her short hair open in blown out waves framing her face to complete the look.





Priyanka accessorized her look with a delicate chain and pendant around her neck and a few rings in her fingers, as she participated in the games that host Jimmy Fallon presented to her.

The Rose Print Pajama set(Dolce and Gabbana)





The pyjamas are described on the D&G site as, "Elegant with timeless allure, it becomes a daywear piece to ensure you feel completely comfortable in your own home." Made with silk and cotton fabrics, the pyjamas are described further as "a new elegant and playful way of wanting to be free at all times of the day." They also have a contrasting silk piping in red on the pockets and sleeves, and mother-of-pearl button fastenings on the front. While Priyanka definitely added glam to her indoor, low-key look, it was no surprise that the luxury designer pyjama set comes at a whopping price tag of $1545, which is around or ₹1,12,469.

Do you like Priyanka's look? Would you ever spend as much on a pyjama set?