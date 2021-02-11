Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears ₹1.12 lakh D&G pyjamas for virtual promotions
Priyanka Chopra Jonas always has a little too much on her plate, but somehow The Sky Is Pink actor seems to always be cruising through life effortlessly, and looking ridiculously fashionable while doing so, turning us all green with envy. The White Tiger star has been keeping quite busy with multiple commitments, serving hit after hit, be it her on screen portrayal in the movie inspired by Arvind Adiga's novel, her latest business venture, Anomaly, or her debut biographical book, Unfinished, that has been stirring up a lot of noise thanks to all the beans PeeCee has spilled in it. Most recently, Priyanka went on to (virtually, on account of the coronavirus pandemic) Jimmy Fallon’s late night show, The Tonight Show, to talk about her projects, and like most of her appearances on the show in person, the Quantico actor made sure she looked just as stunning as she sat remotely at her own residence. While Priyanka did opt for pyjamas to attend the 'work from home' call, like one can anticipate from the desi girl, she donned on the most exquisite and possibly expensive pyjama set there can be. Priyanka opted for the rose printed pajama set on a leopard printed fabric from Italian luxury brand, Dolce & Gabbana. Priyanka opted for minimal make-up, bare eyes and a deep lip colour, she left her short hair open in blown out waves framing her face to complete the look.
Priyanka accessorized her look with a delicate chain and pendant around her neck and a few rings in her fingers, as she participated in the games that host Jimmy Fallon presented to her.
The pyjamas are described on the D&G site as, "Elegant with timeless allure, it becomes a daywear piece to ensure you feel completely comfortable in your own home." Made with silk and cotton fabrics, the pyjamas are described further as "a new elegant and playful way of wanting to be free at all times of the day." They also have a contrasting silk piping in red on the pockets and sleeves, and mother-of-pearl button fastenings on the front. While Priyanka definitely added glam to her indoor, low-key look, it was no surprise that the luxury designer pyjama set comes at a whopping price tag of $1545, which is around or ₹1,12,469.
Do you like Priyanka's look? Would you ever spend as much on a pyjama set?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears ₹1.12 lakh D&G pyjamas for virtual promotions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Sethi conferred with honorary doctorate for design and fashion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My real self: Cardi B shares bare-faced selfie to preach self acceptance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput’s sultry maroon bikini, sheer cape are beachwear goals this summer
- Is it summer already? Mira Rajput’s throwback picture from her Goa vacation will not let us believe otherwise as she flaunts a jaw-dropping bikini body by the pool side in a maroon swimsuit layered with a multicoloured cape and we can’t help but add it to our fashion stash now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana engineer, Manasa Varanasi, wins VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rihanna, LVMH suspend Fenty fashion brand's ready-to-wear operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta goes shopping in white shirt, shorts. Smriti Irani showers praises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tara Sutaria or Mouni Roy: Who wore the sequinned Manish Malhotra saree better?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan twins with mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim in denim crop top
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wear surgical and cloth mask together as Covid-19 variants spread, experts say
- Amid spread of coronavirus variants, experts suggest wearing a cloth mask that has multiple layers with a pocket that you can slip a good filter material into or double mask by wearing a surgical one with a tight-fitting cloth mask over it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snowfall in Shimla: Couples rush to get pre wedding photo shoots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looking for Valentine's Day outfit ideas? Take style cues from Disha Patani
- Disha Patani recently shared an image of herself in a gorgeous black attire and flaunted her on-point makeup skills. We are taking sartorial inspiration for Valentine's Day from the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demystifying red as Valentine’s Day is around the corner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi channels desi princess vibes in turtleneck crop top, ghera skirt
- Nora Fatehi’s ‘bewitching’ look in a turtleneck crop top and black-and-white print long skirt with ghera stuns fashion police and we are totally digging this ravishing style from her new song Chhor Denge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smile and slay in pink
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox