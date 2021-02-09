Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading
- ‘Much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns emotional as she misses her late father while reading out the preface of her memoir ‘Unfinished’ | Watch
Opening up about her “traditional and modern” upbringing, Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned emotional during a live reading session of her memoir ‘Unfinished’. The diva gave a glimpse of the opening pages of her book and an insight into her memoir as she read out the preface while dedicating the book to her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, who passed away in 2013 after a five-year battle with cancer.
Taking to her social media handle, Priyanka shared a video of the live reading. Turning the camera for fans to catch a sneak peek of her much-awaited book, Priyanka read out the dedication, “Dear Papa, much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you. I miss you, dad.”
Setting fans and booklovers on frenzy, PeeCee then read out the preface. “I’m sitting in a meditative pose. In Sanskrit it’s called Sukhasan or happy pose… spine straight, shoulders pulled back and chest pulled upward. I’m taking slow focused breaths to bring all my attention to my center,” Priyanka began. Catching the viewers off-guard, Priyanka chirped that she was kidding was likely slumped on a chair, on a set or on a plane with her breathing erratic courtesy the espresso shots and some sort of comfort food.
Talking about how she comes from “mystical India, the land of Yoga and meditation”, the global icon ponders why she can’t invoke the teaching of her ancestors to calm her raging mind. “I'm a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. I’m always an amalgamation of the two Indias and just as much of East and West," she read out further from her memoir. "
In the book, Priyanka penned how she “had no idea what to do with this unexpected, widespread attention”after winning the Miss India World pageant as a 17-year-old in January of 2000 to later straddling a career in both Bollywood and Hollywood film industries. It carries excerpts of her globe-trotting as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, falling in love with pop star Nick Jonas and of course, the indelible mark of her father in her life.
The book released on February 9 and chronicles the international movie star’s deep love of family, culture and a passion for standing up for what she believes in.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading
- ‘Much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns emotional as she misses her late father while reading out the preface of her memoir ‘Unfinished’ | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York brings back star-studded live performances with NY PopsUp Festival
- According to reports New York will be bring star-studded live performances back this year with the NY PopsUp festival. The festival is set to start on February 20 and will run through Labour Day on September 6.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's largest panoramic mural created at Indira Nagar Railway Station, Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artists shine a light on child labor in New York streets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia's gravity-defying lion dancers brought down to earth by pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Governor emphasises on preserving folk art and culture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Art goes public in Gurugram, during the pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here
- ‘Carry forth the call of our captains’: America’s first ever National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman stirs the country once again with her original poem at the Super Bowl with unthinkable collision of grace and glitz. Check her full poem, Chorus of the Captains, here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sugata Bose calls Netaji relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition as 'fake copy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption' out as standalone book
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amanda Gorman dedicates poem to three people at Super Bowl
- Amanda Gorman made headlines again as she shared her poetry at the Super Bowl. Though Gorman didn't perform on the field, a taped video of her was played reciting the poem which was dedicated to three people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan musical event organised in Srinagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New museum in Nashville traces Black music history across genres in America
- The National Museum of African American Music, which opened recently, recites the interconnected story of Black music through different eras in America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The beginnings of Bombay: Tracing a Portuguese legacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Art in new dimensions: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox