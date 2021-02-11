IND USA
Ira Khan(Instagram)
relationships

Ira Khan opens up about battling depression, Shonali Bose applauds her honesty

In a recent post, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan shared how she was battling depression during her cousin's wedding, and The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose couldn't help but applaud Ira for her honesty and courage.
By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:15 PM IST

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has always been very open and honest about her mental health issues, and not too long ago the young star kid opened up about her battle with depression for several years. In a recent Instagram post, Ira once again shared with her fans how she found it incredibly difficult to stay happy during the wedding of her cousin Zayn Marie Khan, sharing that she would just work, cry and sleep, but as she wanted to be a part of the festivities, she practically had to forced herself to smile for the wedding photographs. Ira posted the video in which she is sharing her experience with a "trigger warning", writing, "TRIGGER WARNING: It’s not a happy, positive video. It’s not an unhappy, negative video either. But I’m.. blah and if you’re low, it may or may not be the best thing to watch. You be the judge." Ira's cat Wiza can be seen loitering around in the video, Ira continued in the caption, "And clearly I mumble. A lot. Will be more conscious next time."


The Sky Is Pink director, Shonali Bose applauded Ira's honesty and courage, and she shared her two cents as well in the comments section writing, "This is incredibly courageous and important. Particularly as it's unstructured, raw, honest, unedited, real. It's so important to not just talk about mental health - but be naked about it. And that takes guts. To put yourself out there. I applaud you Ira." The director went on to explain, "And you just have to plod along moment by moment and immerse yourself in that moment however unpleasant it might feel. To not take on the weight of the past or the future but just be in the moment. To feel your feelings, exactly as you are doing and not judge yourself or most importantly them. To air them out. The blehhh feelings. They want to be aired and felt and honored too. Why should only the happy feelings get all the attention they say! More power to you for being honest and sharing."


In an earlier post for World Mental Health Day, Ira posted a video in which she admitted that she had been depressed for more than four years now. And that she was doing a lot better after having been to a doctor. She captioned the video, "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together," the caption went on, "There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way." She concluded by urging her fans to start a conversation along with her. In the video, she said, "For over a year, I have wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do.” Ira went on to explain that she wanted to take her followers on a journey so they could understand mental health a little better.

