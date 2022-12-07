Priyanka Chopra among 4 Indians on BBC's 100 influential women list

Priyanka Chopra is among four Indians who have made it to BBC’s ‘100 Women’ list of influential figures of the year. She is the only Indian actor on the list which includes names like singer Billie Eilish, actor and disability activist Selma Blair and Hollywood icon Rita Moreno. The other three Indians on the list are aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla, Booker-winning author Geetanjali Shree and social worker Sneha Jawale. Also read: Priyanka Chopra makes a powerful style statement in pink at Dubai event, Nick Jonas calls her ‘hottie’. See pics

On the list, Priyanka is described as one of Bollywood’s biggest film stars, with more than 60 films to her name. 'After her movie debut in 2002, the former Miss World’s breakthrough in Hollywood came as she made history as the first South Asian actress to lead an American network drama series Quantico in 2015. Her Hollywood acting credits include Isn't It Romantic and The Matrix Resurrections. She has established her own production company, making films in India. Chopra is also a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, campaigning for children’s rights and education for girls,” BBC noted.

"The MeToo movement and subsequent voices of collective women coming together, protecting each other, and standing by each other – there’s something very powerful in togetherness,” Priyanka is quoted as saying.

Priyanka also shares the honour with Ursula von der Leyen – the first female President of the European Commission, Mia Mottley – the first female Prime Minister of Barbados and Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, who are all on the list.

Priyanka was recently in Dubai after she attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. She shared several pictures and videos from her leisure time on a yacht during the weekend and then from her appearance at a Bvlgari event, for which she is a brand ambassador.

Priyanka is married to actor-singer Nick Jonas and is settled in Los Angles. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January this year.

(With PTI inputs)

