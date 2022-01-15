Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hold hands, enjoy a walk on the beach with their pets

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas were recently seen strolling on a California beach with their pets. In the pictures, shared by an international entertainment portal, Priyanka and Nick were seen enjoying some time together near San Diego's Del Mar Dog Beach in California, US.

In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wore a black jacket over a white top and paired it with blue cropped denims. She tied her hair in a messy bun and wore sandals.

In the photos, shared by TMZ, which have been re-posted by fan clubs, Nick Jonas opted for a white T-shirt, black pants and a matching jacket. He picked a pair of white sneakers with his casual outfit. The couple held hands as their dogs enjoyed their time outdoors.

Last month, Priyanka and Nick celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The couple got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1-2, 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

As Priyanka welcomed 2022, she shared several pictures on Instagram featuring herself, Nick and her friends. She had captioned the post, "Photo dump. So grateful for family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear."

Recently in an interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka reacted to the rumours about her and Nick's marriage after she dropped Jonas from her name on Instagram. “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that,” she said.

Priyanka was last seen on the big screen in The Matrix Resurrections, which released in December. Her upcoming projects include Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Text For You and Amazon thriller series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. Based on a road trip, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

