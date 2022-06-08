Priyanka Chopra attends Bulgari event in bold black gown; leaves Jameela Jamil gasping, fans call her 'perfection'

Priyanka Chopra made a stunning appearance in a black-and-white gown at an event for Bulgari in Paris. She was recently announced as one of the four new brand ambassadors for the jewellery brand, the other three being Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Zendaya and K-Pop star, BLACKPINK's Lisa. Fans hailed her as the perfect representative for the brand after her latest appearance. Also Read| Priyanka Chopra bonds with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa in Paris, fans say 'are we dreaming'. See pics

Priyanka stepped out in the evening gown featuring ruffle details and a strap pattern in the back for the event on Tuesday, and blew kisses at her fans on the way to her car. She teamed the outfit with ornate jewellery studded with green gems for the jewellery brand's event.

Priyanka was wearing an outfit by London-based designer Robert Wun who took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of her appearance. Law Roach who styled her also shared a video of her posing upon her arrival at the event. Actor Jameela Jamil was among those who reacted to the post. She wrote, "I gasped," adding a red heart emoji. Jewellery designer Lucia Silvestri also shared a video of Priyanka intently watching the ramp walk, and gasping a 'wow.'

Fan pages shared more pictures and videos from the event. Others hailed Priyanka as 'perfection' and 'queen' in the comments section. One wrote, "OMG…!!! Soooh!!!!! Amazing and Beautiful…!!! Priyanka Chopra Jonas…!!!" while another commented, "Lovely Priyanka. From head to toe, you’re perfection. @bulgari chose the perfect representative." Many called her 'Queen Priyanka' while others called her 'royalty' and 'Goddess.' One wrote, "Damn the back of this dress is so sexy."

Priyanka had arrived in Paris last week, announcing that she is there for 'something exciting.' She later attended the launch of Bulgari's new collection named Eden the Garden of Wonders in Paris, where she bonded with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa.

