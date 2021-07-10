Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra attends Wimbledon finals with Kate Middleton, Prince William. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the Wimbledon 2021 finals on Saturday. Also among the audience were Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Kate Middleton and Prince William were seen in the audience at the Wimbledon finals. Priyanka Chopra is seen on row behind them.

Actor Priyanka Chopra was among the many famous celebrities who attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. Also in the spectators' box were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

While Kate and William took the front row, behind them were seated tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King. Also in attendance were Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Dame Maggie Smith.

Priyanka Chopra during the match.

Priyanka was seen in a high neck, full sleeves white floral dress. She wore her hair in a high bun and carried a tan bag. Kate styled her hair in her usual Chelsea curls and wore a bright green dress. Prince William was seen in a blue shirt and blue suit.

This was not the first time that Priyanka has been at the same place as Kate and William. In 2018, Priyanka attended the wedding of Prince William's younger brother Prince Harry with Meghan Markle in London.

Priyanka has been stationed in London since last year. She first shot for her romantic movie Text For You with Outlander's Sam Heughan. She promoted her movie The White Tiger and her autobiography Unfinished from there as well. She then began working on her web series debut, Citadel, executive produced by Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fame.

Also read: Pregnant Dia Mirza shares pics with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and stepdaughter Samaira

In Citadel, Priyanka will be seen with Richard Madden of Game of Thrones. The series will be a mothership in a universe of multiple series, all shot in different countries. Raj and DK of The Family Man are directing the Indian series.

Apart from this, Priyanka will also be seen in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves. She also has a dance reality show with her husband Nick Jonas, another project with Mindy Kaling and a film on Maa Anand Sheela of the Rajneeshi movement.

