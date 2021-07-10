Pregnant Dia Mirza shares pics with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and stepdaughter Samaira

Actor Dia Mirza, who is expecting her first baby with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, has shared pictures from her honeymoon to the Maldives. Dia, along with Vaibhav and her stepdaughter Samaira, had travelled to the Maldives earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, Dia Mirza shared pictures with Vaibhav Rekhi and Samaira, in which they were seen on a yacht and posing for the camera. Dia was seen wearing an orange floral dress, covering her baby bump with her arm. She also shared a video of a few dolphins and a clip of the twilight sky. Dia shared the post with the caption, "Throwback to one of the most memorable and magical times we shared together."

Fans took to the comments section and showered Dia with love and praises. "Dia ma'am you are love and always be stay blessed always," a fan said. "Mam, your smile – it’s killer!" another added. A third said, "Very happy to see samaira with you dia! such a beautiful fmly!"

Shortly after their trip, in April, Dia announced that she was pregnant. She shared a picture from the trip, in which she was cradling her baby bump, and said, "Blessed to be... One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything... Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb."

Dia's pregnancy news came a little over a month after she and Vaibhav tied the knot. The couple got married on February 16 in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place in the garden of her apartment complex and was attended by only a few close friends. The actor made the headlines for opting for a priestess to perform the ceremony.

