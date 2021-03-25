IND USA
Actor and producer Dia Mirza is in the Maldives. Source: Instagram/diamirzaofficial
bollywood

Dia Mirza shares candid pictures from breathtaking Maldives, gives major vacation vibes

  • Actor and producer Dia Mirza is on a vacation in the Maldives and took to Instagram to share pictures. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 07:08 PM IST

Actor and producer Dia Mirza gave major vacation vibes to her fans after she shared a sneak peek of her holiday in the Maldives. Taking to social media platform Instagram, the RHTDM actor posted a video and several pictures as 'stories'.

The actor visited the Maldives along with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The two tied the knot in early February.

Source: Instagram/diamirzaofficial
In her first Instagram story, Dia posted a video giving a quick tour of her resort and its surroundings as Pharrell Williams' Happy played in the background. In her second story, she shared a picture of a couple walking and in the third, she posted a flower's picture. Next, she posted a video of the blue waves crashing on the beach with the caption, "endless and timeless".

Source: Instagram/diamirzaofficial
In her next Instagram story, the actor was seen lounging on a hammock on the white beach overlooking the blue waters as she smiled for the camera. In the story, she tagged husband Vaibhav and wrote "DND" followed by a smiley emoticon, rainbow, unicorn and butterfly.

Source: Instagram/diamirzaofficial
Dia also shared two pictures of herself wearing a kaftan over a bikini. She wore a blue, green and white kaftan as she was captured in a candid photograph.

Source: Instagram/diamirzaofficial
Meanwhile, Dia also feels passionately about the environment. She believes that the younger generation is more passionate about environmental causes than most others, which she sees as a very good sign. On the occasion of International Day of Forests (March 21), the United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador hopes that it is a reminder for all of us to save our forest.

She has been the face of many pivotal environmental campaigns across India and has worked towards the conservation of wildlife. Citing examples of the Aravalli forest movement, the Save Aarey movement, the 39-year-old says citizens’ movements are crucial in taking the cause forward.

