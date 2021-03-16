Priyanka Chopra bites into a slice of pizza to announce 'This is Heaven', Nick Jonas disagrees

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are not on the same page when it comes to their 'heavenly food' choices. The couple, who recently announced the 93rd Academy Awards nominations, shared videos describing what they think was 'heaven'. It began when Priyanka shared a video relishing a mouth-watering serving of pizza on her social media account.

Using the song 'This is Heaven' from Nick's recently released album Spaceman, the actor gave fans a close look at perfectly baked pizza. She picked up a slice and bit into it. She shared the video with the caption, "This is heaven! @nickjonas."

Soon after, Nick shared an Instagram Reel using the song but he had a cheeseburger in his hand. The singer unwrapped the burger, bit into it, and jammed to his song. He shared the video with the caption, "This is truly heaven. #cheeseburger."

The duo's videos have left fans in splits. Fans couldn't help but laugh at their cute Instagram exchange. "Burger + Pizza = heaven love you guys!" a fan account commented. Several fans also confessed they were craving pizza and cheeseburgers. "OMG I want to be that hamburger," a fan confessed. "I'm hungry now," another person said. "I gotta be honest... that cheeseburger looks so much better," a third fan admitted. "@nickjonas it kind of made me want to eat a hamburger," a fourth fan commented.

Nick and Priyanka are currently in London, UK, from where they announced the Oscars 2021 nominations. The actor has been in the country for a few months now to wrap a few projects. Earlier this year, she completed Text For You and now, she is busy with her Russo Brothers-backed project Citadel, co-starring Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. Nick, on the other hand, released his solo album Spaceman. Many songs of the album, he confessed, are love letters to Priyanka.