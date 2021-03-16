Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal an Oscar after announcing nominees. See funny pic
- Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest post after announcing the Oscar nominations and her film, The White Tiger, getting a nod at the announcement.
Actor Priyaka Chopra, who announced the Oscar nominations for this year alongside singer-husband Nick Jonas on Monday evening, is elated with her recent Netflix film, The White Tiger getting an Oscar nod.
Sharing her excitement, Priyanka tweeted late Monday, "My very own Oscar! It was so lovely to share this moment with you @nickjonas I love you. Catch the oscars on April 25th! #OscarNoms." The photos showed her and Nick posing with a large installation of the Oscar trophy, pretending to steal it. She was responding to Nick's post who had written, "So I got to announce the #OscarsNoms this morning with this beautiful woman, who also happens to now have produced and starred in an Oscar nominated film (The White Tiger). Congrats to all the nominees. I’ll be watching on April 25th. @priyankachopra."
Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film featured Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. It has been nominated in the best adapted screenplay category.
Priyanka had also tweeted, "We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud."
The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, had a release on Netflix earlier this year. It was also showcased in a few film theatres around the world.
Also read: Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself
While Priyanka and Rajkummar appear in supporting roles in the film, Adarsh Gourav plays the lead. The film tells the story of a young man and how he treads his path from being a downtrodden driver for the urban elite and a successful entrepreneur.
Expressing her gratitude for the love that fans showered on her film, Priyanka had written in a note last month, "It’s so emotional for me to see the discovery and acceptance of this brilliant incredible story. The White Tiger being embraced by audiences all over the world is awe inspiring. Congrats and thank you to Aravind, Ramin, Adarsh, Raj, Mukul, Ava and everyone involved. Thank you Netflix for giving our little movie wings. #grateful."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal an Oscar after announcing nominees. See pic
- Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest post after announcing the Oscar nominations and her film, The White Tiger, getting a nod at the announcement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka's White Tiger scores nod, Mank leads
- Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on Monday announced the nominees at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Mank, directed by David Fincher, led with 10 nods.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oscar nominations 2021: Predicting films Priyanka is most likely to announce
- Streaming titles such as Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are expected to dominate Monday's Oscar nominations, to be announced by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justice League director Zack Snyder says replicating Marvel is 'insanity'
- Director Zack Snyder has said that the Marvel movies are 'popular action-comedies at the highest level' and that for DC to replicate them would be 'insanity'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avatar surpasses Avengers: Endgame to reclaim highest-grossing film title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Holland, George Clooney recite BTS' Grammy-nominated song Dynamite. Watch
- A few Hollywood stars like Tom Holland and George Clooney came together to recite the lyrics of Dynamite. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Benedict Cumberbatch was kidnapped at gunpoint, made to plead for his life
- Did you know that in 2004, Benedict Cumberbatch was held at gunpoint, stuffed into the trunk of a car, and made to beg for his life in front of armed kidnappers in South Africa?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry Potter actor says she was told to lie about facing racist abuse from fans
- Harry Potter actor Katie Leung has said that she was told to deny the racist abuse she'd faced during her time playing Cho Chang in the series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sex parties, bondage: Armie Hammer's romantic partners share sordid stories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cherry review: The Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers is a cheerless slog
- Cherry movie review: Joe and Anthony Russo's first film since Avengers: Endgame, out on Apple, is a cheerless but challenging epic featuring an excellent Tom Holland performance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupert Grint likens Harry Potter shoots to Groundhog Day: 'It just never ended'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's surreal': Adarsh Gourav on bagging leading actor BAFTA nod
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BAFTA 2021 nominations full list: Adarsh Gourav scores nod for White Tiger
- Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for a BAFTA Award for best leading actor, for his performance in The White Tiger. Here's the full list of nominations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra names Sophia Loren as her Hollywood icon: 'She reminds me of me'
- Priyanka Chopra has been named one of the 27 biggest stars in the world by a leading British magazine. Featuring in the list, Priyanka spoke about her Hollywood icon Sophia Loren.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox