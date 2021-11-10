Priyanka Chopra calls her engagement ring, worth around 2 crore, most stunning jewellery: ‘My husband will kill me'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has called her engagement ring, worth nearly ₹2.1 crore, the most stunning jewellery that she owns. In a new interview, Priyanka also spoke about her loved ones and called her home ‘jannat (heaven)’.

After celebrating Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home, Priyanka Chopra flew to Dubai for her work-related commitments. As she attended events, she gave her fans glimpses of her.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, Priyanka was asked about the most stunning jewellery she has received. She said, “If I don’t say my engagement ring, my husband (Nick Jonas) will kill me. Kidding!” Priyanka then continued, “I have to say it was my engagement ring because it was unexpected and I’m very sentimental about the jewellery that I wear, it’s always associated with memories for me so I’d definitely say that.”

When she was asked about the perfect version of paradise, Priyanka replied, “My version of paradise is being with my loved ones. I love being surrounded by my family, my friends, being at home. In Urdu and in Hindi, we say jannat (heaven). So for me, my jannat would be my home.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018. They got married in Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, on December 1 and 2, 2018. Later, they also hosted receptions in Mumbai and Delhi.

Speaking on a radio show about buying her engagement ring with the help of his brothers, Nick had said, "All I knew she said that it has to be Tiffany's. It had a special connection with her father who passed some years away. I knew it had to be Tiffany's and at that point, I just said, guys, I need help. So they came. Both of them have done it before and had done a very good job." He had closed down a Tiffany store to buy her ring.

As per Hollywood Reporter in 2018, the ring’s cost was around $2,00,000. Diamond expert and gemologist Grant Mobley was quoted as saying, “It is a timeless design and features a cushion-cut diamond set in platinum with what looks like small baguette diamonds on the sides. A ring of this size and quality would cost around $300,000,” In Indian currency, the ring is worth approximately ₹2.1 crore.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has several projects in the lineup. She has shot for Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast along with the members of her husband Nick Jonas' family. The show will be out on November 23.

Apart from this, she has The Matrix Resurrections, Text For You and the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. Along with Nick, she recently joined the production team for the upcoming family comedy Chicken and Biscuits. She also has the Amazon series Citadel.