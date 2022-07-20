Priyanka Chopra holds Malti Marie in her arms as she celebrates first birthday with daughter. See their unseen photo

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday with her family members and friends this year. However, it was also special for her as it was her first birthday with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, husband-singer Nick Jonas, and his parents--Kevin and Denise Jonas along with Tamanna Dutt, Natasha Poonawalla, and Cavanaugh James were part of the festivities. (Also Read | Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday party)

A day after the occasion, Tamanna took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared several pictures with Priyanka and one of them also featured Malti Marie. In the first photo, Priyanka and Tamanna posed together for the camera. While Priyanka opted for a saffron outfit, Tamanna wore a white dress.

In the second picture, Priyanka held Malti Marie in her arms, smiled and posed for the photo inside a room. The baby wore a peach-coloured dress but Tamanna edited her face with a heart in the picture. Tamanna wore a red outfit as she stood next to Priyanka. Several balloons were seen at the back of the room. The last photo showed Priyanka with Tamanna and her son posing on a bridge over a river.

Sharing the pictures, Tamanna captioned the post, "Happy birthday to our golden girl with a heart of gold. Celebrating your birthday as single girls earlier and now celebrating your day with your beautiful family is so amazing. Love you lots. 22 years and counting #best friends# sisters# god daughterMM #friends like family Thanks for spoiling us as always @nickjonas." Priyanka commented, "(Heart eyes emoji) So glad u came, babe."

Tamanna took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared several pictures with Priyanka.

Priyanka held Malti Marie in her arms.

Earlier, Nick shared pictures on Instagram on Priyanka's 40th birthday. He wrote, "Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honoured to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra".

In one of the pictures, the couple kissed on a beach while in another Priyanka smiled as she held her birthday placard that read, "Happy Birthday Priyanka 80s Baby". A third photo showed Nick holding a poster-like customised piece of clothing that read, “Priyanka! The Jewel of July Est 1982". The last picture showed them enjoying time together as they gazed at fireworks in the sky.

Fans will see Priyanka in several projects including It's All Coming Back To Me. She will also feature in the series Citadel by Russo Brothers. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and also stars Richard Madden. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

