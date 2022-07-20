Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday party: Nick Jonas dances with her mom, venue is decked with balloons. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who recently turned 40, celebrated her birthday with her family members and friends. Taking to Instagram, a fan account shared a video in which Priyanka is spotted with her mother Madhu Chopra, husband-singer Nick Jonas, and his parents--Kevin and Denise Jonas, listening to music. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's sultry red outfit was star of her birthday bash with Nick Jonas and friends)

The clip also featured Priyanka's friends Natasha Poonawalla, Tamanna Dutt, Cavanaugh James among others. All of them sat outdoors, on chairs and couches, at night near a swimming pool as a Mariachi band performed for them.

In the video, Priyanka recorded a video of Nick and Madhu grooving to the music. She sat on a chair nearby. As she smiled looking at them, Nick extended his hands towards her, asking the actor to join them. The other members smiled and enjoyed the live band.

For the evening, Priyanka wore an orange outfit while Nick opted for an all-white ensemble. Madhu was dressed in a black outfit. The area was decorated with silver and pink balloons and a neon 'Happy Birthday' sign hung on a door. In the clip, food was kept on a cane table while vases with flowers stood beside it.

Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "The celebration is still on, so glad to see the family and friends are having a great time while enjoying the sweet melody." Another person commented, "Aww this is everything and the whole family with them love this." A comment also read, "That's really nice to see. Great how family and friends are together."

On her birthday, Nick posted a bunch of pictures for Priyanka on Instagram and added a note. He wrote, "Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honoured to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra".

In the first photo, the couple kissed at a picturesque location. The second picture showed Priyanka smiling as she held a birthday placard that read, "Happy Birthday Priyanka 80s Baby". In the third photo, Nick held a poster-like customised piece of clothing that read, "Priyanka! The Jewel of July Est 1982". The last photo showed them enjoying time together as they gazed at fireworks in the sky.

Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. Fans will see Priyanka in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

