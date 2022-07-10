Priyanka Chopra turns cheerleader for Nick Jonas as he plays golf at Lake Tahoe. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra cheered for her husband-singer Nick Jonas as he played golf at Lake Tahoe, Nevada in the US. Taking to Instagram, a fan account shared pictures and videos of the couple during the ACC Golf Championship. In one of the photos, Nick was seen playing golf as Priyanka stood behind him. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra is all smiles as she steps out with daughter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another clip, Nick Jonas was seen posing with a fan as Priyanka sat on a golf cart behind him. She was seen talking to a person. Priyanka was dressed in a white sleeveless top, shorts, a blue jacket and a cap. Nick opted for a dark blue t-shirt, black pants and a cap. Both of them wore white sneakers.

Priyanka was seen standing with Nick as they watched a game at the venue, in a video. She also smiled as she signed an autograph for a fan. The couple also went around the golf course. As the game ended, Priyanka exit the venue amid cheers from fans.

Nick Jonas was seen posing with a fan as Priyanka sat on a golf cart behind him.

Nick was seen playing golf as Priyanka stood behind him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the posts, a fan commented, "Hotties. Pri looks so happy she's there, supportive wifey." Another person wrote, "She looks beautiful, hope Nick posts a couple of pics. It's been a while since he posted their pic." "Priyanka looks so fabulous," said another fan.

Priyanka often accompanies Nick to his games--be it golf or baseball. The couple, who have been married for over three years, welcomed their first child--daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year. Recently, Priyanka posted a photo on Instagram with her daughter. The picture also featured her friend as well as her son. Priyanka captioned the post, "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you @tam2cul .#bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily," she captioned the post."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. She will also be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON