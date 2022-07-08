Priyanka Chopra is all smiles as she steps out with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, shares photo from their hike

Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a day out with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Friday, the actor shared a sweet photo of herself holding her little one during a hike with friend. In the photo she posted on Instagram, Priyanka covered her daughter’s face with a heart emoji. Priyanka and singer-actor Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together, Malti Marie, in January 2022. Read more: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie is the 'most beautiful baby', says Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka looked happy as her and Malti Marie posed for their photo outdoors. The actor shared the picture with the caption, “22 years and counting... and now with our babies... love you @tam2cul.” She added the hashtags ‘best friend’, ‘Godson’, and ‘friends like family’ to her post. While Priyanka wore a sleeveless white top with a pair of denim shorts, dark sunglasses and hiking shoes, Malti Marie wore a pink outfit with a blue cap. Many left comments like ‘adorable’ and ‘beautiful’ on the mother-daughter photo.

In a video that she reshared on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka was seen with husband Nick Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra at an outdoor restaurant near Lake Tahoe in the US. Priyanka and Nick said ‘hi’ to the camera in the clip that was captured by one of their friends from the recent trip. Daughter Malti Marie was not seen in the video.

In May, the couple announced that they had welcomed their first child together in January. In their Instagram post, Nick and Priyanka revealed that their baby girl was born via surrogacy.

On January 22, Priyanka had announced that her and Nick are now parents. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

Priyanka will be soon seen in the series Citadel created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video.

