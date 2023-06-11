Priyanka Chopra dresses up daughter Malti in a lehenga for a special pooja at home. See pics

Priyanka Chopra is a happy mommy as her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas wore a lehenga for the first time. She took to Instagram to share photos of Malti in her cute new outfit. The actor held a special pooja at home on her father's death anniversary. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable pic with Nick Jonas and Malti, declares ‘Sundays are for picnics')

Malti's cute new look

Priyanka Chopra's daughter wore a lehenga for the first time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a photo of Malti walking while holding someone's hand, Priyanka wrote with her post, “Someone found her belly button in her gorgeous lehenga by @poojarajpaljaggiofficial.” The photo showed Malti digging a finger into her belly button while wearing a cute light purple lehenga. It had a top with straps, a lehenga made of lace and even a small dupatta that she wore around her neck.

Malti's photos shared by Priyanka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a second picture, Malti was seen picking up flowers from the floor after the pooja. “Puja time, miss you Nana,” Priyanka wrote with her post.

More about Malti

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022. The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media."We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Malti made her first public appearance alongside Priyanka in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Mother's Day, Priyanka thanked Malti Marie for making her a mother. "And... I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me. #HappyMothersDay to all celebrating."

During the promotion of Citadel in India, Priyanka brought the little one with her. She also took her to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and sought blessings from God.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON